Of: Kim Hornickel, Tobias Utz, Lukas Zigo, Daniel Dillmann, Andreas Apetz

The military situation in the Ukraine war is coming to a head: the news ticker on Tuesday, May 17th.

+++ 4.30 p.m.: According to Russian state media, another convoy of buses has left the besieged Azovstal steelworks. The buses “with allegedly abandoned fighters from the Azovstal plant, accompanied by armored vehicles, were moving towards the exit from Mariupol,” reported the RIA Novosti news agency – adding that before the departure of the bus convoy there were no shots at the Azovstal for several hours -Werk had been fired. On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said 265 militants, including 51 seriously wounded, surrendered near Azovstal and were evacuated on Monday evening.

+++ 3.45 p.m.: According to Ukrainian sources, at least eight people were killed and twelve others injured in a Russian attack north of Kyiv. A spokesman for the authorities told the AFP news agency that the shelling hit Desna, around 60 kilometers north of the Ukrainian capital. A training center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is located in Desna.

Russia continued shelling across Ukraine on Tuesday night. Sirens could be heard in many places early in the morning. A spokesman for the military administration in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv told AFP that military infrastructure had been hit on the border with Poland. The Ukrainian army also reported shelling from Odessa and Mykolayiv in the south of the country.

+++ 3 p.m.: According to a report by the news portal Kiyv Independent, Russian forces in the Donetsk region are said to be holding more than 3,000 residents of Mariupol in a “filtration prison”. According to the information, the Russian troops are holding them in a former penal colony in the village of Olenivka in the Donetsk region. Among them are said to be about 30 volunteers trying to bring humanitarian aid to besieged Mariupol. Civilians are being tortured with electric shocks before being brought into the colony, the report said. The information cannot be independently verified.

+++ 2.30 p.m.: At least eight people are said to have been killed and twelve others injured in a Russian airstrike on the city of Chernihiv, reports the news portal Kiyv Independent. Chernihiv Oblast governor Vyacheslav Khaus previously reported that the Russian airstrike hit the village of Desna, where a military training center is located.

+++ 1.50 p.m.: Efforts to rescue the last remaining Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol are continuing, according to information from Kyiv. “We are working on further stages of the humanitarian operation,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote in the Telegram news service on Tuesday. The 52 seriously injured men who were brought out of the Azovstal steelworks on Monday would soon be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war, she said. There was no further confirmation from the Russian side.

The photo is intended to show Ukrainian fighters surrendering from the Mariupol Steel Plant. © Imago Images

+++ 1.40 p.m.: The head of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, spoke out against a general exchange of prisoners after the capture of Ukrainian fighters in the port city of Mariupol. “Nazi criminals are not subject to exchange. These are war criminals and we must do everything we can to bring them to justice,” the Duma chief said at a plenary session on Tuesday. Ukraine, on the other hand, is hoping for an exchange of more than 260 of its own soldiers, who had previously left the Azovstal steelworks, which had been under siege for weeks.

+++ 12.40 p.m.: The governor of the Lviv region reports that Russian missile attacks have caused damage to railway infrastructure. Maksym Kozytsky said Russian forces struck a railway infrastructure facility in Yavoriv district overnight, but so far there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

+++ 12.40 p.m.: Russia’s military has reported numerous rocket attacks on various parts of Ukraine. In the western Ukrainian region of Lviv, Ukrainian reservists and foreign military equipment were attacked with Kalibr missiles, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday. In the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, among other things, military training centers were attacked.

+++ 11.50 a.m.: According to Moscow, the Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from the besieged steel plant in Mariupol “surrendered” and are now in Russian captivity. The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that 265 fighters had laid down their arms within 24 hours. 51 of them were taken to Novoazovsk for treatment with serious injuries.

+++ 11.45 a.m.: The Kremlin has accused the West of waging war against Russia. “They are enemy states. Because what they are doing is war,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, referring to President Putin. He had previously spoken of an economic “lightning war” with a view to the western sanctions. The Russian leadership calls its own war of aggression in Ukraine, which has now lasted almost three months, a “special military operation”.

+++ 11.10 a.m: According to the British MoD, 3,500 buildings in Chernihiv Oblast have been destroyed or damaged during Russia’s current abandoned advance. According to the intelligence service, Russia is likely to increase its reliance on “indiscriminate artillery fire due to limited targeting capability.”

+++ 11.00 a.m.: As the news portal Kyiv Independent reports, Russian missiles have hit Chernihiv Oblast. Dead and injured were reported. The responsible governor said that the Russian army had launched a rocket attack on the village of Desna. While Russian troops have withdrawn from northern Ukraine, he recalled that “war has not left the region”. This information cannot be independently verified.

+++ 09.45 a.m.: The Ukrainian General Staff reports that the Russian army is suffering losses in heavy fighting near Sieverodonetsk. There was a retreat on several fronts. On Tuesday, Russian forces continued their offensive in the eastern Donbass region, focusing their main efforts on Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, according to the Ukrainian military. These data could not be independently confirmed.

+++ 08.50 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian army, it destroyed a Russian fuel depot near Chornobaivka in the Cherson region. This is reported by the news portal Kyiv Independent. Ukraine’s Southern Operations Command said May 16 that Ukrainian forces also defeated Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, tanks, military equipment and 29 soldiers in the area. The information cannot be independently verified.

+++ 07.45 a.m.: In the western Russian region of Kursk on the border with Ukraine, several buildings have been set on fire and damaged, according to the authorities. “Today, at five o’clock in the morning, the border village of Alexeyevka in the Glushkovo district was shelled with heavy weapons,” Governor Roman Starovoit said on Tuesday. Accordingly, three houses, a school and a vehicle were damaged. There were no injuries. War in Ukraine: renewed air raids near Lviv – more soldiers evacuated from Azovstal plant.

First report from Tuesday, May 17, 6:45 a.m.: The area around the city of Lviv in western Ukraine was again the target of a Russian air raid. The attack was aimed at a military facility in the Yavoriv district on the border with Poland, local military chief Maxim Kositsky wrote on Telegram. Mayor Andriy Sadowy emphasized that there was no information about rocket hits in the city and thanked the air defense.

According to the authorities, at least 19 civilians have been killed in the contested eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. “As a result of the shelling of Sieverodonetsk, at least ten people died,” military governor of the Luhansk region Serhiy Hayday told the Telegram news service. Due to the attacks, however, it was extremely difficult to check the location. Nine more civilians were killed in neighboring Donetsk Oblast, according to local military governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Six other people were injured.

Meanwhile, around 260 Ukrainian soldiers have left the Azov steelworks in Mariupol. Among them were 53 seriously injured, as the Ukrainian general staff announced on Tuesday night (May 17). 211 of the Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from the Azovstal Steel Works were taken to a town occupied by Russian troops. They were later to be released in a prisoner exchange, it said. The evacuation of other fighters from the plant is still in progress. Several hundred soldiers are said to be on the site. (aa/dil/tu/kh/lz with dpa/AFP)