As Ukraine advances in Kursk, Putin is looking for someone to blame. The Kremlin chief warns: “The enemy will get the answer he deserves.”

Moscow – The second week of the Ukrainian Kursk offensive has begun. Russia is said to have evacuated about 121,000 people from the border region of Kursk. The unexpected invasion of Ukrainian soldiers on Tuesday (6 August) apparently took Russia by surprise. Some experts speculate that this Offensive poses a major challenge for Russian President Vladimir Putin could be.

However, Putin appears to want to shift responsibility for the Kursk offensive and its defense – according to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). According to the ISW report, Putin wants to “shift responsibility for the ongoing challenges in responding to the Ukrainian invasion of the region to other Russian military and government officials.” Putin also blames the West for the offensive in the Ukraine war.

Kursk Offensive: Putin meets top officials and puts Russian governor in his place

The ISW analysis refers to a meeting between Putin and senior Russian officials outside Moscow on Monday (August 12). Putin used the televised meeting with Russian security chiefs and regional governors to rebuke the top officials in attendance.

Putin criticized, among others, the acting governor of Kursk Oblast, Alexei Smirnov. Putin accused Smirnov of exceeding his authority by addressing issues that, according to Putin, are exclusively the responsibility of the Russian Defense Ministry. The Kremlin’s decision to publish the recordings of the meeting is interpreted by the ISW as “likely a warning to other Russian officials to refrain from commenting on the Ukrainian invasion of Russia.”

Putin’s accusation after Kursk offensive: “The West is fighting us with the hands of the Ukrainians”

While Putin has sought to put Russian officials in their place and quell unwelcome comments, he also used Monday’s meeting to seek responsibility for Ukraine’s Kursk offensive and criticise the West. “The West is fighting us with the hands of the Ukrainians,” Putin said. He claimed that Ukraine was trying to strengthen its position ahead of possible talks “with the help of its Western masters”. Putin also threatened: “The enemy will certainly get the answer he deserves and all our goals will be achieved without a doubt.”

Kiev expects Russian attack after Kursk offensive: “Something gigantic”

In view of the ongoing Kursk Offensive: Kiev apparently prepares for a Russian attackPutin ordered loudly Moscow Times on Monday to “remove” Ukrainian soldiers from the Russian border region. However, the Ukrainian government is also expecting a Russian counterattack in Ukraine. “Russia has the need to give a very tough answer, something gigantic, to show the world that it is all-powerful and that something like Kursk will not go unpunished,” a Ukrainian informant told the Moscow TimesA representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine was preparing for missile attacks on government buildings in the capital.

According to the Ukrainian official, Russia could attack Kyiv with hundreds of missiles, “including cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.” Such an attack “can become a big problem for our air defense. But I believe that we will be able to stop it,” he continued.

While Kiev prepares for a possible Russian attack, the offensive in Kursk continues. On Tuesday, Ukrainian troops attacked Kursk, according to a report by Reuters with rockets and tried to break through the Russian defense line. Since the beginning of the offensive in Kursk, Ukrainian troops have, according to some reports, conquered 1,000 square kilometers of territory in the Russian border region. Russia, on the other hand, speaks of less than half of these territorial conquests. (pav)