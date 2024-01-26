Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Ukraine of shooting down a Russian IL-76 military plane this week, saying that Ukraine was aware that it was carrying prisoners.

“The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian army knew that we would transfer 65 soldiers there. Maybe they did it by mistake or without thinking,” Putin said, adding, “But they did it.”

The plane crashed on Wednesday near the Russian village of Yablonovo, 45 kilometers from the border with Ukraine in the Belgorod region, killing all 74 passengers, according to Russian authorities.

Moscow said the plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners who were to be exchanged, along with a crew of six and three Russian soldiers.

Moscow had previously accused Ukraine of shooting down the plane. Ukraine denied any connection to the incident.