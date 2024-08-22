Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused Ukraine of trying to strike a key power station in the city of Kursk, as Kiev forces have been waging an offensive on the region for more than two weeks.

“They tried to hit the station during the night,” Putin said during a meeting with members of his government and governors of regions bordering Ukraine, which was broadcast on Russian television.

Acting Governor of the Kursk Region Alexei Smirnov told President Putin during the meeting that the situation at the station was stable.

All eyes have been on the station since the start of a large-scale Ukrainian cross-border offensive in Russia’s Kursk region on August 6.

The station is located about 50 kilometers from the battle zone between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

This Ukrainian incursion into Russian territory is the largest of its kind carried out by a foreign force inside Russia since World War II.