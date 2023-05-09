Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 10:06



Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the world is at a “turning point” because Western countries orchestrated a “war” against Russia, after which he called “victory.” He has done it during the military parade that has hosted the Red Square in Moscow.

«Civilization is again at a tipping point. A war has started against our homeland,” Putin said, before thousands of Russian soldiers and politicians gathered to commemorate the Nazi defeat in 1945, celebrations that this year take place in the shadow of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.

Soldiers dressed in regalia with the flags of Russia and the former Soviet Union have gathered in front of the Kremlin, before the Russian political elite and seven leaders allied with Moscow, according to the images broadcast on television.