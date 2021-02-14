Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin sees the demonstrations for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as an attempt by Russia’s opponents to exploit popular discontent. “They’re using these extras right now. Exactly when people in all countries of the world – including us – start to feel tired, pent-up anger, dissatisfaction (…) ”, Putin said at a meeting with journalists last week, excerpts from the night Was broadcast on state television on Sunday.

“Our opponents or potential opponents have always (…) relied on very ambitious, power-hungry people and always used them,” said the Russian President.

Tens of thousands of people across Russia demonstrated in mass protests over the past few weeks for the release of the imprisoned opposition member Navalny. Just two weeks ago, Navalny was sentenced to several years in a prison camp in an internationally heavily criticized process.

He is accused of violating probation requirements in a previous criminal case while recovering from a poison attack in Germany. The protests, during which a total of more than 11,000 people were arrested, were also directed against Putin.

For this Sunday, Navalny’s supporters have announced a new form of protest: The people in Russia are called upon to stand in front of their houses in the evening and hold up flashlights for a few minutes – as a sign of solidarity with Navalny. (dpa)