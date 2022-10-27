Russian President Putin accused the West of fomenting the threat of nuclear war

Today the West is looking for additional arguments to oppose Russia. This was stated by President Vladimir Putin, answering a question about the threat of nuclear war during the plenary session of the Valdai Club. Broadcast his speech is available on the official website of the event.

“Today’s fuss over nuclear threats is primitive, the West is looking for additional arguments to oppose Russia,” Putin said. According to him, Russia does not need a nuclear strike on Ukraine, since it has neither political nor military meaning.

He also noted that the only country that has used nuclear weapons is the United States.

In September, Putin said that when the territorial integrity is threatened, Russia will use all methods, including nuclear weapons. According to the head of state, nuclear blackmail was used by the West. In this case, we are talking not only about the shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant encouraged by Western countries, but also about the statements of a number of representatives of the leading NATO states about the possibility of using nuclear weapons against Russia, Putin added.