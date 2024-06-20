Putin accused Kyiv of aggression against the DPR and LPR before they became part of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian authorities began to show aggression against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) even before they became part of Russia. His words lead RIA News.

During a meeting with journalists, Putin accused Kyiv of aggression against the DPR and LPR.

“The Ukrainian regime did not start aggression against Russia, it started aggression against the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics that we recognized before they were part of the Russian Federation,” he noted.