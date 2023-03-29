Putin accepted the resignation of Omsk Governor Burkov and appointed Acting Vitaly Khotsenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the resignation of the governor of the Omsk region, Alexander Burkov, and the chairman of the government of the DPR, Vitaly Khotsenko, was appointed acting head of the region. This was reported by the press service of the Kremlin in Telegram-channel.

Vedomosti previously wrote about the possible resignation of Burkov, citing his own sources. It was clarified that there were no special complaints against the politician, and he wrote a letter of resignation himself, explaining this by the fact that he initially planned to hold the governor’s post for one term.

Vitaly Khotsenko, appointed acting head of the Omsk region, is a graduate of the fourth stream at the so-called school of governors and a finalist in the Leaders of Russia competition, which took place in 2018-2019. Since June 2022, as part of the personnel strengthening of the authorities of Donbass, he headed the government of the DPR. Previously, Khotsenko also had experience in senior positions in the system of executive authorities in a number of regions of Russia: the YaNAO, the Stavropol Territory, the DPR.

This is the third resignation of the governor in two weeks. On March 15, Vladimir Putin replaced the head of Chukotka, Roman Kopin. He was replaced by the former first deputy chairman of the government of the Luhansk People’s Republic, a native of the Sibur company, Vladislav Kuznetsov.

On March 17, the governor of the Smolensk region, Alexei Ostrovsky, one of two governors from the Liberal Democratic Party, announced his resignation. He was replaced by Vasily Anokhin, also a graduate of the fourth stream of the School of Governors, a civil service management personnel reserve training program that was launched in June 2017 at the Higher School of Public Administration (GSSU).