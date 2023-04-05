What did Putin say during a ceremony in the Kremlin on the occasion of receiving new ambassadors?
- There is every reason to believe that the capabilities of third countries and Western intelligence services are involved in preparing terrorist attacks and sabotage operations in the new territories, and purely criminal elements are trying to take advantage of the situation.
- I instructed the Ministry of the Interior and other ministries and institutions to do everything possible to ensure the safety of residents in the new regions of the Russian Federation to protect them from arbitrariness and violence.
- The situation in the new regions of Russia is still tense. The residents of the new regions must feel that they have a big country behind them.
- Security in Donbass is linked to Russian national security.
- I demand a strict suppression of the propaganda of neo-Nazis and their sponsors in the new regions of Russia for exposing lies and manipulating facts.
Why deteriorated Russian relations with America and Europe?
- On Wednesday, the Russian president told the new ambassadors of the United States and the European Union in Moscow that Washington and the European bloc are responsible for the significant deterioration in relations with his country since Russia sent troops to Ukraine last year.
- Relations with America are going through a major crisis due to the fundamental difference in their approaches regarding the formation of the modern world order.
- The US use of tools such as supporting the so-called “color revolutions” and supporting the coup in Kiev in 2014 ultimately led to the current Ukrainian crisis.
