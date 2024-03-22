Putin: “The 4 responsible for the attack on Moscow have been caught, whoever is behind it will pay”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the four people responsible for the Crocus City Hall attack had been arrested and that there were indications they were trying to enter Ukraine.

Russia: Putin, 'we will punish the authors and organizers of the attack'

“All perpetrators and organizers of this crime will suffer just and inevitable punishment. Whoever they are, whoever directed them. I repeat, we will identify and punish all those behind the terrorists, who prepared this crime. This is a serious blow to the Russia”. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in his video message after yesterday's attack on the Crocus concert hall.

Russia: Putin, 'Sunday day of mourning'

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has proclaimed a day of mourning in Russia for tomorrow, March 24, after last night's attack in Moscow.

Russia: Putin, 'enemies will not divide us'

“Our enemies will not divide us.” This was said by Russian President Vladimir Putin who defined yesterday's attack in Moscow as a “barbaric terrorist act”.

Russia: Putin, 'Crocus criminals like Nazis'

Those responsible for the Crocus attack “went out to kill, just like the Nazis once did” and will suffer inevitable punishment. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in his video message after the attack on the Crocus concert hall.

Russia: Putin, 'unity is everyone's duty, we will emerge stronger'

“Our common duty is to be united, all citizens of the country have the duty to be united.” And “it will be like this” because “nothing and no one will be able to break the unity, strength and courage” of the Russians. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this the day after the attack in Moscow. “No one will be able to sow poisonous seeds of discord and panic,” he added in his speech, saying that Russia “has already gone through difficult trials” but “has become stronger each time.” And, he said, “it will be the same now.”

Massacre in Russia, over 80 dead and 140 injured

Over 140 dead and hundreds injured, including children. The terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall, the largest concert hall in Moscow, shakes Russia and further raises tension at a crucial moment. The attack carried out by a commando of armed men was claimed by ISIS according to the Telegram channel of the Amaq agency, linked to the organisation, even if the certainties are not absolute.

Moscow, immediately after the attack, indirectly called Ukraine into question. There are no elements to accuse but clear messages are coming from high places: if Ukraine is responsible, it will pay. Kiev rejects everything and categorically denies involvement in the attack.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE ATTACK

What is known about the attack

It was just after 7pm Italian time when the first news of a shooting arrived. The tenor of the news changes rapidly as videos recorded inside the complex spread on Telegram.

A commando composed of at least 5 men, with automatic weapons and grenades, opens fire on civilians. In the Moscow evening, the concert hall is crowded with 6200 people, according to ticket data. In particular, a concert by the Pic Nic group is scheduled. The throwing of at least one grenade contributes to causing a fire that will only be put out during the night in Moscow: the roof of the complex is devoured by flames.

Meanwhile the commando opens fire in the hall, breaking the glass doors. The videos also show panic in the concert hall, with the audience emptying amidst screams of panic and shots from automatic weapons. Hundreds of people leave the Crocus City Hall running through the streets of Moscow. Special forces, police and dozens of ambulances arrive on site. The injured are transferred to hospitals: according to the health authorities' bulletin, there are 9 in serious condition. 5 children were also hospitalized, one in life-threatening condition.





WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE ARREST OF ONE OF THE SUPPOSED ATTACKERS

🇷🇺 First arrests in #Fly: Russian media reports that an unidentified man has been arrested.#Moscow 👇 pic.twitter.com/FbSYqIukUS — Il Politico Web (@ilpolitico_web) March 22, 2024

WATCH THE VIDEOS FROM SOCIAL MEDIA