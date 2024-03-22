Putin: “The 4 responsible for the attack on Moscow have been caught, whoever is behind it will pay”
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the four people responsible for the Crocus City Hall attack had been arrested and that there were indications they were trying to enter Ukraine.
Russia: Putin, 'we will punish the authors and organizers of the attack'
“All perpetrators and organizers of this crime will suffer just and inevitable punishment. Whoever they are, whoever directed them. I repeat, we will identify and punish all those behind the terrorists, who prepared this crime. This is a serious blow to the Russia”. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in his video message after yesterday's attack on the Crocus concert hall.
Russia: Putin, 'Sunday day of mourning'
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has proclaimed a day of mourning in Russia for tomorrow, March 24, after last night's attack in Moscow.
Russia: Putin, 'enemies will not divide us'
“Our enemies will not divide us.” This was said by Russian President Vladimir Putin who defined yesterday's attack in Moscow as a “barbaric terrorist act”.
Russia: Putin, 'Crocus criminals like Nazis'
Those responsible for the Crocus attack “went out to kill, just like the Nazis once did” and will suffer inevitable punishment. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in his video message after the attack on the Crocus concert hall.
Russia: Putin, 'unity is everyone's duty, we will emerge stronger'
“Our common duty is to be united, all citizens of the country have the duty to be united.” And “it will be like this” because “nothing and no one will be able to break the unity, strength and courage” of the Russians. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this the day after the attack in Moscow. “No one will be able to sow poisonous seeds of discord and panic,” he added in his speech, saying that Russia “has already gone through difficult trials” but “has become stronger each time.” And, he said, “it will be the same now.”
Massacre in Russia, over 80 dead and 140 injured
Over 140 dead and hundreds injured, including children. The terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall, the largest concert hall in Moscow, shakes Russia and further raises tension at a crucial moment. The attack carried out by a commando of armed men was claimed by ISIS according to the Telegram channel of the Amaq agency, linked to the organisation, even if the certainties are not absolute.
Moscow, immediately after the attack, indirectly called Ukraine into question. There are no elements to accuse but clear messages are coming from high places: if Ukraine is responsible, it will pay. Kiev rejects everything and categorically denies involvement in the attack.
What is known about the attack
It was just after 7pm Italian time when the first news of a shooting arrived. The tenor of the news changes rapidly as videos recorded inside the complex spread on Telegram.
A commando composed of at least 5 men, with automatic weapons and grenades, opens fire on civilians. In the Moscow evening, the concert hall is crowded with 6200 people, according to ticket data. In particular, a concert by the Pic Nic group is scheduled. The throwing of at least one grenade contributes to causing a fire that will only be put out during the night in Moscow: the roof of the complex is devoured by flames.
Meanwhile the commando opens fire in the hall, breaking the glass doors. The videos also show panic in the concert hall, with the audience emptying amidst screams of panic and shots from automatic weapons. Hundreds of people leave the Crocus City Hall running through the streets of Moscow. Special forces, police and dozens of ambulances arrive on site. The injured are transferred to hospitals: according to the health authorities' bulletin, there are 9 in serious condition. 5 children were also hospitalized, one in life-threatening condition.
The claim of ISIS
ISIS, on Telegram, claims responsibility for the attack and says that those responsible for the action have returned safely to their bases. “Islamic State fighters attacked a large gathering of Christians in the city of Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow, killing and wounding hundreds of people and causing major destruction at the site before retreating to their bases safely,” it said. in the message.
Special units of the Russian National Guard are working at the scene of the attack in search of those responsible for the attack.
Russia, Medvedev: “We will kill Ukrainian leaders if Kiev is involved”
The claim comes after statements made by leading figures in Russia. President Vladimir Putin, immediately informed, expressed himself through the words of the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov: “IThe president – says Peskov – is constantly informed by all the competent services of what is happening and the measures that have been adopted. The president has already given all the necessary instructions.”
The words of Dmitri Medvedev, vice president of the Security Council, are more explicit. Russia will respond ''to death with death''. And ''if it is established that terrorists from the Kiev regime are '' behind the attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, '' it is impossible to respond differently '', he says, pointing the finger at Kiev. ''Terrorists only understand terror as retaliation,'' says the former Russian president.
Along the same lines, land words of Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “As the heads of the services said, all the people involved will be identified by the special services”, he writes on Telegram. The declared reference is to the position expressed by the United States, which does not identify elements attributable to Ukrainian responsibility.
“There are reactions to what happened at Crocus that raise more questions. This certainly concerns Washington's comments, who said he had seen no signs of Ukrainian involvement in the terrorist attack”, urges Zakharova.
“What drives Washington officials to draw conclusions in the midst of tragedy about someone's failure to be involved is a good question“, says Zakharova. “If the United States or any other country has reliable evidence in this regard, they should immediately share it with the Russian side. If there is no such evidence, then neither the White House nor anyone else is in a position to postulate anyone's innocence.”
Ukraine: “We have nothing to do with it.” 007 in Kiev: “Attack on Moscow a deliberate provocation by Putin”
''Ukraine has nothing to do with the terrorist attack on Crocus'' City Hall in Moscow, says Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak. Ukrainian military intelligence goes further, stating that the attack was a provocation organized by the Putin regimewhich the international community had anticipated.
“This is a conscious provocation by Putin's special services about which we were warned by the international community. The Kremlin tyrant began his career like this and now wants to end it in the same way: by committing crimes against his citizens”, says Andrii Yusov, representative of the Ukrainian military intelligence, to Ukrainska Pravda. Yusov refers to the alert for possible attacks issued two weeks ago by the American embassy in Moscow.
White House: “At the moment there is no indication that Kiev is involved in the shooting in Moscow”
At the moment there is no indication that Ukraine or Ukrainians were involved in the shooting.” This was said by the spokesperson of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, regarding the shooting that took place in a concert hall in Moscow.
US Embassy: “Avoid gatherings for 48 hours”
The American embassy in Moscow has issued an alert to US citizens, urging them to avoid crowded places for the next 48 hours. The diplomatic headquarters says it is “monitoring reports of plans by extremists to target large gatherings, including concerts.” The advice to US citizens is to avoid crowded places and follow updates in local media.
Moscow: “The whole world condemns the terrorist attack”
“The entire international community” should condemn the terrorist attack that occurred in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, quoted by Ria Novosti. At the moment, you are not clear about the origin of the attack which caused numerous victims. In a video, at least four men are seen entering the building and opening fire in cold blood.
White House: “The shooting in Moscow was horrible”
The Americans in Moscow remain where they are after the shooting in a concert hall: this was recommended by the spokesperson of the US National Security Council John Kirby, defining the images of the incident as “horrific” and assuring that “our thoughts are with the victims”.
