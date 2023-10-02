The judge of the National Court investigating the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) Luis Rubiales for the kiss he gave the player Jennifer Hermoso at the World Cup trophy presentation in Sydney (Australia) will take a statement starting at 10:00 hours of this Monday as witnesses to the players Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez.

Legal sources have confirmed that two of them will appear by videoconference and one in person before the head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 1, Francisco de Jorge, who is investigating alleged crimes of sexual assault and coercion against Rubiales for the kiss on the mouth.

It should be remembered that the instructor will take statements as investigated on October 10 from the former coach of the Women’s National Team Jorge Vilda and the Marketing Director of the FEF, Rubén Rivera. On the 16th of the same month it will be the turn of the director of the men’s national team, Albert Luque, also under investigation.

Later, on October 20, you will hear as witnesses from the men’s coach Luis de la Fuente, the FEF Communication Director, Pablo García Cuervo, and the Deputy Director of Communication, Enrique Yunta.

Misa Rodríguez, upon arrival at the National Court, accompanied by her lawyer



Finally, on the 27th, the judge summoned the psychologist of the women’s team, Javier López Vallejo, the former director of Luis Rubiales’ cabinet, José María Timón, and the person in charge of compliance for the team, Javier Pujol.

It remains to be determined when the statement will be made by senior player Jenni Hermoso, who is currently participating in the Mexican Women’s First Division defending the colors of Pachuca. Legal sources tell Europa Press that the magistrate has expressly requested that her statement be in person, so she will probably have to take advantage of a trip she makes to Spain or wait for the competition to end.

Statement round



It was last Monday when Jennifer Hermoso’s brother claimed in court that Vilda himself put pressure on him because of the kiss Rubiales gave his sister. Both he and a friend of the player also confirmed that the kiss was not consensual.

The judge also heard that day from two experts who ratified the report provided by Rubiales’ defense to the National Court. That document would include a reading of Rubiales’ lips in the moments before the kiss.

In addition, this Thursday the press officer of the women’s soccer team, Patricia Pérez, and the brother of the soccer player Jennifer Hermoso provided the judge with the data contained in their respective mobile phones.

The Prosecutor’s questions



The lieutenant prosecutor of the National Court, Marta Durántez, asked Rubiales about five people during the interrogation before the judge held within the framework of the case being followed for alleged crimes of coercion and sexual assault.

The sources consulted then explained that the Public Ministry tried to find out if those five people, including Vilda and the aforementioned Luque and Rivera, had tried to coerce the player after the forced kiss.

After the interrogation, the instructor agreed at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office that Rubiales could not communicate with the player during the investigation of the open case, also prohibiting him from approaching her within 200 meters.

According to tax sources, Rubiales denied before the judge that there was coercion towards the senior player and her entourage, as well as that there was a lack of consent in the kiss on the mouth that he gave her. The former president of the Federation answered questions from all parties during the nearly 45 minutes that his statement as an investigator lasted.

The accusation of Rubiales



It was last September 12 when the judge summoned Rubiales. At that time, the magistrate admitted the complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office for the crimes of sexual assault and coercion against him for the kiss on the mouth.

In an order, the magistrate agreed to the first steps in this procedure, including obtaining from ‘RTVE’ the video or videos that they have in their files that record the moment from all angles in which the defendant kisses the complainant, as well as the minutes immediately before and after the event related to the celebration of the victory of the women’s soccer team.

In addition, he asked the newspaper ‘El País’ for the video of the celebration in the locker room that is posted on the Internet and the newspaper ‘AS’ for the video of the moments of the kiss and any others related to the events. For his part, the instructor requested a video of the celebration on the Spanish women’s soccer team bus from the newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’.