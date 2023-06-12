Spain will be more Spain to face the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. This is how the coach, Jorge Vilda, has decided, and this is also what several of the 15 players who decided to declare themselves ineligible for the national team due to strong disagreements with the federation have also wanted. One step back to take several forwards, a rectification and a chew of pride to be able to compete in the most magnetic tournament for any footballer. Thus, Alexia Putellas, winner of the last two Ballon d’Ors, will be on the list for the tournament, as well as three of the dissidents: Aitana Bonmatí, Mariona Caldentey and Ona Batlle. “We are very satisfied with the list we have selected. It is continuity because it follows the same block, in addition to other players who make us better”, resolved the coach, who, referring to the media and sporting commotion in recent months, qualified: “it has been a tough and special season, but it has given us served to learn The federation has always been open to dialogue and to solve it. It is something that has practically been resolved and the 30 that are on the list have shown their commitment”.

It all happened in September 2022, when 15 players [Patri Guijarro, Mapi León, Sandra Paños, Aitana Bonmatí, Claudia Pina y Caldentey (Barcelona), Lola Gallardo, Moraza (Atlético), Leila Ouahabi y Laia Alexandri (City), Lucía García y Ona Batlle (United), Andrea Pereira (América Femenil mexicano), y Nerea Eizagirre y Amaiur Sarriegi (Real Sociedad)] They sent an email to the federation individually but with the same letter. They argued that the situation generated in the selection —lack of resources and professionalism, among other things— was having an impact on their emotional state and health, and that they would not count on them from now on. Although Vilda never closed the doors on her return, she understood that it was her turn to unite with those who did want to defend Spain, focusing above all on the nucleus of Madrid players such as Salma, Cardona, Redondo, Guerrero… A group that remains and that, furthermore, it has not left as much room or opportunities for those who have changed their minds. It turns out that 12 of the 15 sent a new email to the federation to declare themselves eligible and held talks with the coach, as well as with the president of the Federation and his cabinet, also with interventions from the general secretary. And the entente was reached. But Vilda now considers that not all have the level and that there are those who deserve it more. But some of the best will not be missing.

The most notorious case is the Barcelona players, champions of the Champions League and law in the League for several years. Of the six that refused to continue in the selection, three of them asked for a return ticket. Two have it, but Sandra Paños has not found her place now that Misa is under the sticks. “We are very happy with the goalkeepers. It is a demarcation with which I am very calm and confident. They have grounds, know how to be… ”, settled the selector. Guijarro, Pina and León, however, did not change their minds. “The changes that have occurred for me are not enough. I have to look after myself, to be happy, calm and to be able to give my 100% ”, Mapi León resolved to this newspaper, while defending his values ​​rather than the desire to participate in the World Cup. Vilda replied: “”You have to value what has been done since 2018. I don’t remember being told no to anything, neither in travel, nor in staff… For this World Cup there is a conciliation agreement so that family members they can be with us. We are at the same level as the men’s team and the best teams”.

Mapi’s position was shared, as he positioned himself before the microphones, by Aitana Bonmatí. Not anymore. For this reason, within the federation there were certain doubts about his participation, which were finally resolved by sending the email required and have the approval of Vilda. “Since September, 11 games have been played, nine have been won, one drawn and another lost. We got sixth in the ranking, as we are now. Hopefully after the World Cup we can go up. I am convinced of it. And with Aitana, who is now with us, we will be able to achieve it”, Vilda clarified. Together with Aitana they will go to the Caldentey team – “We will see what happens with the list, but I am available,” she said on Sunday. “He has shown his enthusiasm for returning,” replied the coach —and also Alexia Putellas, who returned to the mat before the end of the course, already recovered from a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee that caused him to miss the Euro Cup. Precisely, since he had all the rehabilitation work ahead of him, Putellas decided to focus on the injury and not sign that email, even though she did position herself alongside her companions. A strategy that was also adopted by captain Irene Paredes — she spent six months without playing with Spain until the waters calmed down — and Jennifer Hermoso, who did not miss any calls because she approved of the speech but not the forms. “I think it is very important that Alexia has recovered well. We want to continue helping her as she will help us on the field, in addition to her leadership and ancestry, knowing how to be and point of talent at important moments. The best thing for her is to be in the World Cup to continue recovering and having minutes of competition. We will be careful and hope that she shines again, ”Vilda noted.

The new era of the national team begins with a more decorated and competitive team. It happens, however, that in the federation there is some concern about how the players who at the time chose not to be selected will fit in, since there is evident tension in the group. “The block that was there continues. And the new ones that come now I am convinced that they will work for the group. The day to day, living it from within, makes you come together. There will also be competition between them. That is sport. But I am convinced that we will once again form a unique group as we have done on other occasions”, agreed Vilda. There is time to iron out the rough edges and see how the mess is resolved, since from the 19th to the 23rd they will be concentrated in Alicante and on the 30th the final list of the 23 soccer players who will travel to the World Cup will be known. Before that, they will play a duel against Panama in Avilés (June 29) and another against Denmark (July 5). “We really want to go far and we are going to win every game. Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan in the first phase. Although there are rivals like France, England, Germany, Brazil, the United States…, although everything is increasingly balanced, we have the greatest ambition”, resolved the coach.

