Ingredients: 1 packet of spaghetti; 3 cans of whole peeled tomatoes; 2 artichokes; 100 gr. of mushrooms; Black olives; Capers; 1-2 cayenne; 8 cloves of garlic; Olive oil; Salt; Black pepper; Parmesan; Sugar; Fresh basil

Or a huerta version of the traditional Italian putanesca. Oil in a frying pan. We poach the garlic very chopped. In another, over high heat, the chopped mushrooms. To the garlic we add the chopped artichokes, a handful of capers and the black olives, all also chopped. Add the mushrooms to this pan, which will have browned without having released too much water and, after a few turns, add the well-chopped tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, add the cayenne and a teaspoon of sugar. Bring to a boil, cover and simmer for 40 minutes. If we see that it dries, add broth or water from the cooking of the spaghetti. Cook the pasta following the instructions on the packaging. We serve it on plates with the sauce on top. We grate Parmesan cheese and top each dish with some black olives and a touch of fresh basil.