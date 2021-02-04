Some companies choose to reduce meetings and their duration. LeoPatrizi / Getty Images / getty

Companies seek order. And at the same time to renew the energy of staff exhausted by teleworking. They want to build new, more efficient organization models. It is the most demanded request to Agustín Peralt, expert in effectiveness and author of the book Lead yourself: “Remote work has shown the shortcomings that there were in companies. The most notable is that little time is spent on planning, while meetings, the phone and emails take up too much time. And this is very dangerous because inertia is rarely associated with what is important, “he says. In addition, it generates more stress than is desirable.

The main time stealers are those three items that employees spend most of their day on. And in the case of managers, “they leave the organization and strategic thinking for later while they become entangled in meetings and in returning messages ”, Peralt appreciates, who adds that, with schedules loaded to the point of exhaustion, they also postpone the time they should dedicate to their teams.

Peralt works with executives to teach them a methodology to organize their time called PHASE, which is based on focusing on priorities, allocating periods of mindfulness, systematizing procedures and conserving energy. “Managers always say they lack time, but it is because they do not delegate as they should and because they have plenty of distractions, such as saying yes to all the meetings to which they are invited, which is where the greatest waste of time in Spain comes from. The autopilot is very dangerous. When they eliminate their time steals and delegate, they save 25% of the day that they can dedicate to planning ”, says Peralt.

Just by guarding our energy and identifying time thieves is worth a lot, he says. Then touch prioritize. One has to stop once a month to identify the most important tasks, then once a week and once each day to focus on priorities and that the urgent does not end up neglecting the important. Working smart is an initial discipline to create habits. Today the deficiencies are being solved by putting hours at work and that causes people to burn. In addition, the usual time thieves have been joined by others typical of remote work, highlights Marta Romo, co-founder of the Be Up consultancy, such as family and others coworkers from home, temptations such as food, television series or good weather, which dent people’s will power, or connection problems.

It is a concern of the human resources departments, which are planning training for a better organization, first of the leaders, and then of the rest of the staff. Even, according to Patricia Santoni, CEO of Meta 4, many companies have created a special weekly committee to deal with the issue of efficiency and the use of time. “In the new reality it worries a lot, because it impacts not only on productivity, but also on strategy and budget,” he says.

And they start taking steps like holding the meetings after 9:30 a.m. and before 5:30 p.m. to help with reconciliation, limiting them to 20 minutes instead of 30, communicating the priorities of the month to the team that aligns with them or use collaborative platforms both to share ideas and for communication with team leaders. These are some of the solutions that companies are introducing for a better organization and to sustain the spirit of the workforce, very touched by teleworking. Their focus is that people have to take care of their energies, but changing the ways a team works has its complexity, Peralt warns.

Pepsico is one of these companies. It has been using the FASE method for three years and “it has been a revolution, as well as a tremendous help during confinement because it provides a common methodology and works with focus and energy, which have become the priorities of the moment,” says Belén Moreau. , your director of human resources. With remote work, the beverage company has reduced meetings and emails; implemented a policy of digital disconnection, flexible schedules and encouraged the staff to take vacations. “The day has dragged on a lot because the boundaries between the personal and the professional have been blurred, but everyone is organized as they want,” he adds.

For the general director of Laboratorios Théa, Ana Fernández Larragueta, “the keys to gain efficiency and productivity with the FASE method have been to prioritize to be able to dedicate time to what is really important, share objectives and clarity in communication”. The program proposes to dedicate quality time, without phone calls or meetings, to design the monthly objectives and, from there, plan the week with two high-performance moments, that is, 45-60 minutes to think without distractions, explains the executive, who considers that “makes you more efficient, have more time and therefore reduce stress levels.”

Goodbye to presentialism

Presencialism is going to disappear in Spain, says Peralt, because with the pandemic and the imposition of teleworking, it has become evident that there are other ways of monitoring what the teams do, the control demanded by the bosses. In addition, employees are demanding greater flexibility and remote work saves office costs. Not only that, the hybrid organizations that large corporations are starting up are going to permeate other companies, he appreciates.

The PFS Group company has it clear. Its more than 500 employees already work relocated. “We have dispensed with concepts such as check-in or check-out time and like my site,” explains its corporate director, José Luis Esteve, on the phone from Valencia. Without having completed the implementation of your program Efficient work Due to the pandemic (the offices need to be refurbished to become centers of collaboration), all its employees have flexible hours and can work from wherever they want. Its method to gain efficiency is based on results orientation, which are followed through weekly and monthly one-to-one meetings and with a technology that helps in this control, as well as some indicators that measure it, indicates Esteve, who also highlights the periods of time established for the staff to dedicate to personal work and to think, “everything is on the agenda. If it is not introduced, it is as if it does not exist ”, he admits.

With this system PFS ensures that it has become more effective and has improved the reconciliation of its employees. “People highly value autonomy and organizational capacity,” says Esteve, who appreciates that the meetings are more operational and highlights that they have eliminated geographical barriers to hiring, so they are now able to find talent faster.