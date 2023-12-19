The Government of Venezuela demanded the British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron let him take care “of his own affairs”, after the official expressed his country's support for Guyana.

Likewise, the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, denounced the visit of the Undersecretary of State for the Americas and the Caribbean of the British Government, David Rutley last Monday, December 18, to the neighboring territory with which there is a conflict over the Essequibo.

We demand that the failed and infamous David Cameron (…) take his hands off our Latin America and the Caribbean

It should be noted that Caracas and Georgetown They agreed last Thursday do not threaten or use force “under no circumstances”, including those “derived from any controversy existing between both States”, such as dispute over the Essequibo, a territory of 160,000 square kilometers that Venezuela claims.

However, after statements by the minister David Cameron, on Friday, December 15, where he stated that the British country “will continue working” to “ensure respect for the sovereignty of Guyana”, The Venezuelan president did not hold back comments.

Nicolás Maduro questioned Cameron and asked him to stay “quiet” and not “talk nonsense” about the issue of the controversy with Guyana through the Essequibo.

“From Venezuela, we demand from the failed and infamous David Cameron (…) take your hands off our Latin America and the Caribbean and mind your own business, “How complex they are,” expressed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, regarding what happened.

Irfaan Ali and Nicolás Maduro. Photo: EFE/ Miraflores Press

“The chancellor of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, had to be slapped (…) because He started talking nonsense. If you failed, David Cameron, you failed, what do you do as chancellor if you fail? (…) Stay quiet”Maduro added in a meeting with the military high command, broadcast on the state channel VTV on Saturday, December 16.

Visit of the British Secretary of State Guyana

That is the custom of those ancient empires, they believe they are owners of their former colonies. See also Ecuador expels the ambassador of Argentina after escape of ex-minister to Venezuela

Cameron had announced last week that the undersecretary for the Americas and the Caribbean, David Rutley I would visit Georgetown to “to further show” the “support for the Guyanese people on this vital issue.”

This meeting took place on December 18 where the politician expressed his support for the country in the midst of the dispute.

According to the EFE news agency, among the conversations of Rutley and the Guyanese President Irfaan Alitopics of the “continuation and expansion of the relationship between the United Kingdom and Guyana, especially in areas of security and economic development” were touched upon.

After what happened, Maduro rejected the minister's presence on Guyana soil. “That is the custom of those ancient empires, they believe they are owners of their former colonies.“he said during his television program With Maduro + which broadcasts on Mondays.

The controversy between these nations escalated after Venezuela approved on December 3 in a unilateral referendum to annex the disputed area, and order the settlement of a military division near the disputed area, without incursions at the moment.

