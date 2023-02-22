Mexico.- The PAN senator, lilly tellezcelebrated the verdict of the jury against Genaro Garcia Lunawho was pleaded guilty of the five charges against him in the New York Court, and took the opportunity to launch a warning to president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

From her Twitter account, Lilly Téllez said that celebrates that “the law is applied to García Luna”without further comments against the person who headed the Secretary of Public Security in the PAN government Felipe Calderon.

However, the presidential candidate took advantage of the ruling against García Luna to warn AMLO and his “accomplices” that they “put their beards to soak”, because of becoming president in 2024, will make them pay for their “misdeeds” in Mexicowithout waiting for them to face justice in another country, as was the case of the former Secretary of Security, arrested and tried in the United States.

“I am pleased that the law is applied to García Luna. And I say clearly and directly to AMLO and his accomplices: Put your beards to soak with the García Luna case. In my government I will not wait for justice to be done in another country, here they will pay for their misdeeds, ball of simulators,” wrote Lilly Téllez.

And Calderon?

The PAN senator has omitted to question former president Felipe Calderón for the actions of whoever was his right hand in the call ‘war on drugs‘, accused of receiving millionaire bribes from the Sinaloa cartel in exchange for protection during the Calderon administration.

For his part, Calderón came out to defend himself after the ruling against his former collaborator, posting a letter on his social networks in which he accused that they are using the case to attack him, while defending his “war on drugs,” in an indirect response to President López. Obrador, who has publicly declared that the PAN member owes an explanation to the Mexicans for García Luna.

The 12 members of the jury found Genaro García Luna guilty of the five charges against him, including three charges for conspiring to traffic cocaine, another for belonging to a criminal enterprise, and another for making false statements to the authorities.

It will not be until June 27 when Judge Brian Cogan will hand down the sentence for García Luna, who could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment or at least 20 years in prison for his alleged links to drug trafficking.

