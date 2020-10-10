O’zapft is “is what it usually says at the Munich Oktoberfest at this time. Thousands of dishes are prepared every day, often with Rational combi steamers. But this year everything is different: The corona pandemic broke the world’s largest festival and the Devices have now been retired by Christian Ingerl

But the professional cooking systems from Landsberg am Lech are not only on a break at Theresienwiese in Munich, they are also simmering on the back burner in many restaurants and hotels. The effects are enormous: sales collapsed by 43 percent in the second quarter, and the minus only amounts to a quarter over the first half of the year. The EBIT margin shrank from around 26 percent to just nine percent.

A quick recovery is not in sight. According to analysts at Kepler, it will be a “multi-year process” to get back to 2019 levels. On the one hand, the company is exposed to an extremely difficult end market, and in many parts of the world the pandemic measures are currently intensifying again. On the other hand, there is a threat of headwinds from the second-hand market if the number of restaurant bankruptcies increases. In addition, Rational is confronted with a structural problem: Corona ensured that cooking at home increased noticeably. Rational would like to counter the current development with new models such as the iCombi Pro. But in the current environment it is likely to be difficult to convince customers to change or replace products. It seems even more unlikely that the price increases planned by management will be implemented.

Too high

But you shouldn’t give the wrong impression: Basically, Rational is a first-class company that will continue to shine with high quality and a strong competitive position in the future. The cost-cutting program implemented quickly is also effective and protects Rational on the results side. But to us, the price rally with the associated high multipliers seems excessive. The MDAX stock is currently valued at over 65 times (!) The expected profits for 2021. In previous years, the price / earnings ratio was always in the region of 30. In our opinion, the price recovery since March has gone too far. In view of the new Covid 19 worries, the mid-cap should be out of breath at the moment. Brave investors bet on short-term setbacks with a put.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE