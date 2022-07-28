If you want to get rid of all the cockroaches, ants and mosquitoes that invade your home we recommend that you absolutely read this article

Of all insects, cockroaches are undoubtedly one of the species that cause the greatest terror to many people. In fact, there are many who find these to be disgusting and terrifying. It is therefore advisable to find a product effective that allows us to get rid of them when they invade our homes.

Perhaps not everyone knows that in addition to causing panic, the Beatles they are also transmitters of diseases that can seriously harm our health, especially in allergic people with low immunity. The bacteria transmitted by these beings, in fact, seem to be very resistant, but not only.

Another downside to cockroaches for humans is that i bacteria transmitted by them are heat resistant. So if a food is contaminated nothing can reverse the situation because they do not die while cooking the meal. It goes without saying that there are several prevention methods to stay protected from insects.

Among the many options we remember, for example, that of keeping clean environment, store waste in plastic bags, do not leave food exposed, and keep household drains covered. In addition to these suggestions, today we want to offer you another one that will reveal itself basic to keep your home free from cockroaches and other insects such as ants and mosquitoes.

The first method is about using sugar and baking soda. Just mix a cup of baking soda with half a cup of white sugar and put it in the corners of the house overnight. Perhaps not everyone knows that it is possible to prepare a insecticide natural to eliminate insects that invade your home.

To prepare this natural insecticide, you need to pour half a cup of vinegar with half a cup of shampoo and the same amount of vegetable oil in a bottle; shake well until you get a single liquid. Once done, use your natural insecticide without adding any chemicals.