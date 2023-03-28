Mexico City.- Between Monday night and Tuesday morning, there will be occasional heavy rains accompanied by electric shocks in Puebla, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and the State of Mexico, as well as intervals of showers in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Ciudad of Mexico, as well as isolated rains in San Luis Potosí and Querétaro, according to the weather forecast for central, eastern and southeastern Mexico from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The agency explained that said climate will be caused by instability at high levels of the atmosphere, a low pressure channel over the center, east and southeast of the national territory and moisture ingress from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

Similarly, they reported that a trough in the middle and high levels of the atmosphere, and the subtropical jet stream, would cause strong gusts of wind with dust storms in the northwest and north of the Mexican Republic.

For this Tuesday, a low-pressure channel, instability at high levels of the atmosphere, and moisture ingress from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea, will generate rains and showers in the center, east, and southeast of the country, being strong points in San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico and Mexico City; In addition, winds with gusts of 50 km/h are forecast with the possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala and the State of Mexico, all the mentioned rains can be accompanied by electric shocks and hail fall .

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain a hot to very hot afternoon environment over much of Mexico, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Veracruz. , Oaxaca, Campeche and Yucatan.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Tuesday, March 28, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Puebla (southwest), Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Sonora (south), Coahuila (south), Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Tuesday, March 28, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California and Sonora.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Wind forecast for this Tuesday, March 28, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí, and with possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Durango, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato, and with possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla , Tlaxcala and State of Mexico.

South component wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

The SMN forecast a partly cloudy sky in the morning, with increased cloudiness in the afternoon and conditions for punctual heavy rains in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, accompanied by electrical discharges and possible hail fall in the State of Mexico .

In addition, the probability of formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in the State of Mexico. Cool to temperate in the morning and warm in the afternoon. East and northeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 50 km/h. In Mexico City, a minimum temperature of 12 to 14°C and a maximum temperature of 28 to 30°C are forecast. For the capital of the State of Mexico, minimum temperature of 4 to 6°C and maximum of 25 to 27°C.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. Wind from the west component from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in Nayarit, Colima and Michoacán and from 50 to 60 km/h with dust storms in Jalisco.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Partly cloudy sky in the afternoon with showers and electric shocks in Chiapas and Oaxaca. No rain in Guerrero. Cool environment in the morning in mountain areas and warm to very hot in the afternoon, being extremely hot in Guerrero. South component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h in Guerrero, Chiapas and Oaxaca.

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Cloudy skies during the day with heavy occasional rains in Veracruz, with electric shocks and hail, and isolated rains in Tabasco. Cool to temperate in the morning and hot in the afternoon. North component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 km/h in Veracruz and Tabasco, as well as gusts of up to 70 km/h.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Clear skies in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with no rain in the region. Temperate environment in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. South component wind from 20 to 35 km/h with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Cloudy skies with isolated rains in Durango and Zacatecas; all with electric shocks and possible hail fall. No rain in Aguascalientes. Cold to very cold environment with frosts at dawn in the mountains of Zacatecas and Aguascalientes. In the afternoon, warm to hot environment. Variable direction wind from 25 to 35 km/h with gusts of up to 70 km/h and dust storms in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí, and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in San Luis Potosí; in addition to gusts of 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Aguascalientes.

Weather forecast for Puebla, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Morelos

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies throughout the day, with heavy rains, electric shocks and hail fall in Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala, as well as showers in Guanajuato and Morelos. Cold to cool environment and morning fog banks in mountainous areas. Mild to warm in the afternoon, very hot in Morelos. Variable direction wind from 15 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the region and gusts of up to 60 km/h with dust storms in Guanajuato; In addition, probable whirlwinds or tornadoes are forecast in Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala.