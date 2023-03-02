On the occasion of the launch in Italy of bimekizumab, an innovative drug for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasisUcb Pharma presents a new disease awareness campaign called ‘Put psoriasis out of the picture‘, created to raise awareness among the general public and people suffering from psoriasis, so that they know that – with the help of specialists – it is possible to live the life you want despite the disease. Testimonial of the Campaign is Claudio Marchisioformer Italian player midfielder, suffering from psoriasis.

“I joined this campaign with enthusiasm – declares Marchisio – because I wanted to share with the over two million people in Italy who suffer from psoriasis like me, how we deal with a very problematic disease on a daily basis. In my career I have learned that true strength is not just about winning, but about using every experience as a resource to face the next challenge. And this is why I would like to convey the message that today there are tools and solutions that can help you live your life to the fullest. The important thing is to contact your doctor and choose with him the best strategy to deal with the problem – concludes Marchisio – I have decided not to let my life be guided by the disease, but I have chosen to risk it”.

“The introduction of bimekizumab into clinical practice in Italy makes it possible to respond to an urgent unmet therapeutic need – he declared Federico Chinni, CEO of Ucb Italy – We are therefore delighted to be able to make available to health professionals and their patients a new therapeutic solution capable of making an important change in the management of such an insidious pathology. In fact, with bimekizumab it was possible to identify a new targeted therapy for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, adding an important new “dowel” to the existing therapeutic armamentarium. Finding answers to important unmet needs is a commitment that the company has made with its patients and pushes us to continue with passion, in order to be able to offer more and more innovative and cutting-edge solutions, capable of significantly improving people’s lives ”.

The results of the pivotal trials and the three-year data from an extension study – explains UCB in a note released today – show that bimekizumab allows the simultaneous achievement of the aforementioned objectives: effectiveness, speed and duration. Data from the open label extension Be bright study, presented at the last congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology – EADV, demonstrated that more than 8 out of 10 patients (82%) who obtained complete skin clearance with bimekizumab (Pasi 100 ) after 16 weeks of treatment, they maintained Pasi 100 response and health-related quality of life for up to 3 years. The results collected up to three years of treatment in the Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials (Be Vivid, Be Ready, Be Sure) then demonstrated that the drug, in this period of time, was generally well tolerated, with no security problem.

In addition to therapeutic solutions, to adjust the expectations of people affected by psoriasis with those of the medical-scientific community, it is important promote a constructive dialogue between all those involved in improving the living conditions of patients.

“There is, in fact, a misalignment between the needs of psoriatic patients and the level of institutional attention in the planning provisions of our National Health System – he says Valeria Corazza, president of Apiafco (Italian psoriatic association friends of the Corazza Foundation) – one of these concerns the update of the National Chronicity Plan, which dates back to 2016, in which psoriasis should also be included among the chronic pathologies covered by it. Having recognition as a chronic pathology, in fact, means launching a virtuous mechanism by the Regions towards diagnostics and health structures, in order to increase the level of access to the most innovative therapies”.

“For this reason Apiafco, in March 2022 – continues Corazza – presented together with the two dermatology companies Sidemast and Adoi and Salutequità, ‘the Italian Psoriasis Alliance’, developing a call to action addressed to politicians, in which in addition to the inclusion of the pathology in the aforementioned National Chronicity Plan and an update of the Guidelines on psoriasis, it is requested to promote an increasingly multidisciplinary health approach, as well as the urgency of implementing the Pdta, or the Diagnostic Therapeutic Care Pathways, promoting the establishment of a national technical table and regional tables for the achievement of a best practice of the pathology. Other points highlighted are the right to access innovative therapies for all levels of severity, which also implies accurate information on the therapies themselves”.

The ‘Put psoriasis out of the game’ initiative has the site as its point of reference https://mettilapsoriasifuorigioco.it, where it is possible to find information on the pathology (causes, symptoms, possible triggering factors) and on the specialist centers to contact. It will take the form of a social media campaign and a contest (#MettiLaPsoriasiFuoriGioco), where the participants are invited to make a video in which they show how they play football (which is no longer the prerogative of only the male universe), while recounting their challenge against psoriasis. The message of the video should be linked to the goal of putting psoriasis “out of the game”. The protagonists of the videos that have obtained the highest number of “likes” will be called to participate in a soccer tournament, which will be held in Turin on the occasion of World Psoriasis Day, on 29 October 2023.