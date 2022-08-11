“This is cool” is a new competition program which will be broadcast through the signal of Willax. In that sense, much was speculated about the return of Marisol Crousillatthe head behind the disappeared reality show “Combate”.

The television house launched a promotional spot for “Esto es bacán” in which Alejandro Benítez, better known as ‘Zumba’, appears; Alejandro Pino ‘Chocolatito’; among other figures such as ‘Mr. Peet’ and Gian Piero Díaz driving, along with Rosanna Fernández Maldonado.

“Esto es bacán” will be the new competition reality show on Peruvian television. Photo: GLR composition

Did he come back with a new reality show? This was what Marisol Crousillat said, former producer of “Combate”

“I already saw it, I can’t tell you what it is about because it has nothing to do with me, but I did see it. It is part of ‘Sorpréndete’ (show by Gian Piero Díaz and Rossana Fernández Maldonado)” clarified Marisol Crousillat in dialogue with Infobae.

Although the logo for “Esto es bacán” is similar to that of “Combate”, the ‘Queen mother’ clarified that the new show has nothing to do with her. “Yes, well, the promotion is very misleading, I think it has to do with social assistance.”

Marisol Crousillat ruled out that “Combate” returns through Willax’s screens

This would not be the first time that the television woman spoke about a possible return. Along these lines, when asked if Willax would host her competition project, she gave her opinion.

“For now it’s difficult, because ‘Combate’ needs a bigger space, a bigger budget. It was very difficult for us with ‘Combate’ to raise the sponsorships, it wasn’t easy. It was something new. Starting with the studio I think Willax TV’s audience is still not large enough to have the sponsors that are required for a program like this. It would be nice, it would be fun, but I don’t see it feasible, I don’t think it can be done “ noted earlier.

“This is cool”: official video of the new Willax TV reality show

The news of a new competition program surprised locals and strangers. Check out more details in the next clip.

“Esto es bacán”: schedule and when it opens

“Esto es bacán” will hit your screens this Saturday, August 13, starting at 7:00 pm You should know that each challenge shown in this new reality show will be for charity.

“This is cool”: participants

These will be the members for the long-awaited premiere of “Esto es bacán”. Most are familiar faces.

Zumba

Elijah Montalvo

Alejandro Pino, the ‘Chocolatito’

Duilio Vallebuona

andrea arana

Allison Pastor

Chris Soifer

Bryana Pastor.

Will “This is cool” compete against “This is war”?

With the announcement of “Esto es bacán”, the fans believed that they would face each other at the same time as “Esto es Guerra”, however, it was learned that this reality show will go on Saturday nights.

Allison Pastor assures that there is a good work environment in “Esto es bacán”

Allison Shepherd is the new pull of the space “Esto es bacán”, which will be part of Willax, in which he will perform various competitions with colleagues such as Alejandro Benitez ´Zumba’, Chris Soifer, Andrea Arana, ‘Chocolatito’, among others.

As is known, in 2021, Erick Elera’s wife also had a conflict with Gisela Valcárcel and therefore resigned from the grand finale of “Queens of the show”. That is why, when asked about her new experience at Willax, the influencer pointed out that she will finally have a “good work environment”, and the reporter from “Amor y fuego” interpreted that she was referring to the production of G.V. “It’s always good for a change of scenery,” she added.

Marisol Crousillat commented on Renzo Schuller joining “EEG”: “They keep thinking about ‘Combat’”

Marisol Crousillat, producer of the defunct competition program, commented on the current format of “EEG” and the arrival of Renzo Schuller in this space.

“I think that as long as they keep remembering ‘Combate’, it seems very good to me. If Renzo is there now, and not another Peruvian television host, it is because they continue to think about ‘Combate’, it works for them, they want to continue remembering the rivalries that existed between both programs” previously mentioned Infobae.

The TV production company mentioned that “EEG” needs “Combate” to remain valid. Photo: diffusion – capture America TV

Who is Marisol Crousillat?

Marisol Crousillat, of Peruvian nationality, is a television producer. These were some of her programs: