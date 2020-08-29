Yulia Tymoshenko fell ill with coronavirus. She has a high temperature and a serious condition. The media claim that the politician was connected to a ventilator. At the same time, Ukraine is setting new anti-records for the incidence and mortality of coronavirus. Izvestia understood the situation.

Medical history

About Yulia Tymoshenko’s illness became known on 23 August. The politician’s press secretary Marina Soroka called the politician’s condition grave – the temperature reaches 39 degrees. Soroka noted that Tymoshenko is undergoing an intensive course of therapy, “according to the COVID treatment protocol.” The protocol involves placing a seriously ill patient in a separate intensive care unit, connecting to a ventilator, and taking antibiotics by the patient. The press secretary, however, did not say that Tymoshenko was registered from this.

The media, citing their sources, claimed that the doctors were unable to bring down the temperature, so Tymoshenko was placed in intensive care and connected to a ventilator. Companions, however, reacted to this information with controversy. “We pray with the whole team and wish a speedy recovery. Yulia Vladimirovna is in critical condition, she has a high temperature, she is taking all measures to ventilate her lungs. But this is not a ventilator, these are other devices that are used in accordance with the protocol, ”said the deputy of the Rada Vadim Ivchenko.

Another deputy from Batkivshchyna, Serhiy Vlasenko, said that Tymoshenko suffers the disease “just like tens of thousands of Ukrainians who are sick with covid.” A companion and girlfriend of the leader of the “Batkivshchyna” Oleksandr Kuzhel said that the politician had a fever for some time was not in the hospital, but at home …

At the same time in public Tymoshenko for the last time seen on 3 August. Then she spoke at a press conference dedicated to the creation of a parliamentary reconciliation mission in Donbass … After that, she only appeared on social networks. August 24 congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day. “Now it is a little difficult for me to write this post, because there is a“ virus that does not exist ”. Therefore, I have a big wish for you: take care of yourself! Thanks to everyone who worries about me, ”she wrote.

The crown presses

Coronavirus in Ukraine is not losing ground. On August 28, a new anti-record for the number of cases was recorded in the country – 2438 people were diagnosed with the virus per day. On August 27, Ukraine set an anti-record for the number of deaths – 49 people died from coronavirus in a day. Over the entire time of the pandemic, 117 thousand people were infected with the coronavirus in the country, 2499 died.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warns that the healthcare system is close to collapse. “We are already on this wave – two thousand [заболевших в сутки]… It is very dangerous! We cannot re-equip all hospitals. therefore an increase in the number of cases will simply stop medicine, and the state will not be able to do anything “, – says the head of state.

Experts believe that there may be more cases. The fact is that Ukraine takes the third place from the bottom in Europe in terms of the number of tests. For a million inhabitants in the country, 34.2 thousand people were tested. For comparison: in Russia, 244.6 thousand people were tested per million inhabitants. “There is no capacity, there is not enough instruments, reagents and even specialists to carry out all analyzes on time. Samples from patients are frozen, stored at subzero temperatures, and when a queue comes to them, then it comes, ”explains molecular biologist Oksana Piven.

In such conditions, in Ukraine, first of all, patients who are clearly ill are tested. This means that it is impossible to attack the coronavirus “at distant approaches” by identifying those who are asymptomatic. These people infect others and the disease continues to spread.

Another reason for the anti-records is the failure of quarantine measures. The government divided the country into four zones according to the level of epidemic danger. In early August, the Volyn and Ternopil regions were assigned to the most dangerous zone – “red”. The authorities of these regions should have banned the operation of transport, shopping centers, restaurants. However local officials ignored the demand. “The city’s economy is on its knees. People are losing their jobs, businesses are shutting down. We understand that the infection is not going anywhere. Unfortunately, it will take more than one month, we need to get used to new realities, ”said the mayor of Ternopil Serhiy Nadal.

At the end of August, Chernivtsi became the epicenter of the quarantine war. The city also fell into the “red zone”; on August 24, the most stringent restrictions were introduced there. But the very next day, the local authorities canceled almost all the bans. Kiev continued to insist, public transport in the city was still stopped, and a criminal case was opened against the city council deputies …

Finally, the third reason for the worsening of the situation is exhaustion of funds allocated to fight the infection. In the spring, there were 64.7 billion hryvnias ($ 2.4 billion) in the budgetary fund, but by August there was nothing left of this money. Interestingly, officials spent only UAH 16 billion directly on healthcare. More than half of the funds were allocated to fight unemployment, 1.3 billion for some reason were used to hold local elections. Apparently, political advertising turned out to be more important than the health of citizens.

Maidan health

Yulia Tymoshenko is the most famous coronavirus patient in Ukraine. Mysteriousness and understatement, however, gave rise to many rumors. According to one version, the Ukrainian “iron lady” is really seriously ill. According to another, her illness is a PR campaign. Allegedly, the leader of “Batkivshchyna” decided to remind about herself before the local elections, which will be held in Ukraine on October 25.

The second option is supported by the fact that Tymoshenko already has experience of miraculous healing. Under President Yanukovych, the politician was serving a sentence in a colony. I felt bad and could not walk. Western leaders called Kiev to humanism, demanded the release of Tymoshenko. She was released after the victory of the Maidan, for the first days she moved in a wheelchair, and then suddenly got up and went …

Experts, however, believe the suspicions are unfounded. “The media cover the state of health of Yulia Vladimirovna with restraint, the comrades-in-arms seem to know nothing themselves. And the topic of coronavirus is bad for PR. Everyone understands that Tymoshenko is treated better than ordinary Ukrainians. It does not cause sympathy, ”political analyst Alexander Dudchak told Izvestia.

He adds that the Batkivshchyna leader has less and less room for political maneuver. “Health fails, competitors are stepping on their heels. I don’t see her future in politics. It seems that it is easier for her to sell a batch while the magic of the brand is still working. To take care of health and grandchildren, ”the expert says.