BERLIN. A 20-year-old was shot to the head in Germany for pointing out to the customer at the petrol station where he works as an assistant the obligation to wear a mask. It happened in Idar-Oberstein, in the Land of Rhineland-Palatinate.

According to the reconstruction of the Prosecutor’s Office, which had the murderer arrested, the man would have returned home to take a gun he kept hidden and return to the petrol station. At the second request to wear a mask, the 49-year-old shot and killed his interlocutor instantly. The perpetrator admitted the murder and justified himself by stating that the situation generated by the pandemic put him under great stress: he felt squeezed in the corner, he added, and thought he had no other way out than having to give a signal. The man, who rejects the anti-Covid measures, also said he initially forgot the mask.