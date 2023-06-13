The heat wave and high temperatures in Mexico City will continue at least until the sunday june 18.

The third heat wave that lives in the country could cause maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees in 22 entities, reported the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

Therefore, the SMN called on the population to avoid exposing yourself to solar radiation for long periods of time, hydrate adequately, pay special attention to chronic patients, children and older adults.

For this Tuesday, June 13, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection reported that the yellow alert due to the forecast of high temperatures in the districts of Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo, Tláhuac, Tlalpan, Venustiano Carranza and Xochimilco.

According to experts, the heat wave began on Thursday, June 1 and according to the National Meteorological Service, this phenomenon originated due to an “anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere.”

the abover causes high temperatures in various states of the country, including Mexico City. In fact, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection reported that during these days temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees are expected in much of the city.

Therefore, it is recommended that the population avoid eating on public roads because food decomposes faster when there are high temperatures.

Likewise, the recommendation is not to expose yourself to the sun for a long time, use sunscreen, try to dress in light-colored clothes, as well as wear sunglasses and a cap or hat, and hydrate well.