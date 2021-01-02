Sylvester McCoy as Doctor Who and Sophie Aldred as Ace (1988) Mirrorpix / Getty Images

Among humans, it is common to forgive the error of others and admit your own. “The best clerk makes a blur,” says the proverb that knows us so well. When it is a machine that messes up, we become merciless. This is revealed by studies such as the one just published by a team of researchers from the universities of Munich and Darmstadt, in Germany. When an algorithm-based decision system makes a mistake, our trust in them is damaged more than we place it in people who have given us the wrong advice. However, this crisis of faith has a cure: that the model demonstrates its ability to learn.

The phenomenon, baptized in the academy as aversion to algorithm, It is not new. “In the 1960s there were studies that looked at health care and medical decisions, comparing their clinical judgments with those based on statistics. Although these methods were really accurate in their predictions, humans always abstained from purely statistical judgment, ”explains study author Benedikt Berger, along with Martin Adam, Alexander Rühr and Alexander Benlian.

Researchers have transferred that model to the relationship between humans and machine learning systems, and have found a similar trend. “In general, we are more reluctant to rely on algorithms for subjective tasks,” Berger explains. This occurs in the case of medical diagnoses, but also in other decision frameworks, such as determining whether a joke is funny or the possibility of two people being a couple. “The more subjective the task, the more we ignore the algorithms,” says the researcher.

In the case of objective tasks, from the outset, we are willing to listen to the opinion of the machine. According to the study, in which almost 500 people who have interacted with human advisers and algorithm-based decision systems participated, there is no general aversion in these cases. The problem comes when the machine shows signs of clumsiness. “When we start to know the algorithm and its performance and see that it can fail, that it is not perfect, aversion arises,” adds Berger.

One shot

How do you break the magic? The expert points to different hypotheses. On the one hand, the conception we have of algorithms as sets of fixed rules could generate higher expectations for us than we have for an imperfect human. On the other, this greater willingness to forgive the mistakes of our fellow human beings may be based on the recognition of our ability to learn from mistakes. At the first stumble of the machine, we assume that you will inevitably stumble on the same stone again.

But this is not true for any system. There are examples of algorithms that can learn from previous results that have not been optimal ”, Berger clarifies. According to his research, this ability could hold the key to the redemption of machines. “If the system demonstrates performance that is continually optimized and people recognize that it is improving, this can offset the initial shock.”

It is a similar relationship to the one we have with the Spotify recommendation system. At the time of account creation it is inevitable that some of your musical suggestions will seem nonsense to us. “These systems need to look at the type of music you listen to or the items you buy to know what to offer you. This is what is known as a cold start problem, ”explains Berger.

One way to get around this pitfall is to try to gather some information up front. Amazon, for example, uses this with its Kindle: it offers each new user the possibility of introducing books that they have enjoyed or are interested in reading. “Another option is to communicate that initially the suggestions may not be very precise and that, over time, they will improve,” says the researcher. The option to strengthen communication, he says, is also valid for systems in which there is no machine learning, but there are improvements made by engineers. “A huge list of technical language updates is not worth it.”

Matter of balance

Being overly optimistic in communicating these improvements is also dangerous. What’s more, it brings us back to where we started. “Overpromising is risky. And it is something that artificial intelligence in general has suffered in the past. If you raise expectations and do not meet them, you will have dissatisfied users, ”says Berger. “In certain respects, it can be dangerous. For example, in Germany, Tesla has been banned from calling its advanced driving system autopilot because it leads people to think that they don’t have to do anything while driving. But he is an assistant ”.

We also need a balance in the trust we place in algorithms, no matter how adept they are at learning from their mistakes. “There is an opposite phenomenon known as over-confidence in technological systems,” says the researcher. At this extreme, research shows that we can sin excessively and blindly follow machines to detrimental outcomes. Berger gives as an example in which fictitious scenarios are presented where a robot acts as a guide inside a burning building. “People followed the robot even when its directions were clearly wrong. We definitely have to be cautious and judge algorithm decisions with healthy skepticism. “

