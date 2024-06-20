Brandizzo, the ban on cashiers going to the bathroom. Protest against supermarket manager explodes

The manager of a supermarket MD of Brandizzo in the province of Turin ended up in the storm for the prohibition imposed on cashier of the shop go to the bathroom during the work shift. Unions and supermarket workers have reported what happened and a garrison in front of the store, with the involvement of the newly elected mayorto stop this situation has become unsustainable. “Enough, you broke me! From today it is It is forbidden to go to the bathroom outside the quarter-hour break: rather put it on yourself!”.

The director of the MD supermarket in Brandizzo, Luana Perna, – based on what was learned from Ansa – in a three and a half minute voice message, thus expressed his frustration towards the employees, prohibiting them from using the bathroom outside the scheduled quarter-hour break. The director would have addressed her message mainly to female workers, using a sexist and vulgar language. “So girls, good morning. Except when you’re here pissing on yourself or you have your period or you are shitting on yourself– the manager would have said to the cashiers – you don’t go to the bathroom anymore“. Mayor Monica During: “If the facts are confirmed, I consider this to be a very serious fact That undermines the rights and dignity of female workers. A work organization of this type cannot pass.”