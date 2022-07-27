The Milanese parish priest is now under investigation for “offending a religious confession” after celebrating the Eucharist on an inflatable mattress

“I am writing to you a few but heartfelt lines to apologize for the celebration on Sunday 24 morning in the waters of the sea of ​​Capo Colonna”. Don Mattia Bernasconi, vicar of the pastoral care for young people, now investigated by the Crotone prosecutor, writes this in a letter published on the website of the parish of San Luigi di Gonzaga in Milan.

In costume and with a mattress as an altar: priest celebrates the mass in the sea and the controversy breaks out

In fact, the priest ended up in the eye of the storm after mass celebrated on a mat in the sea in front of the city beach of the locality of Alfieri and whose images have made the rounds of the web. “It was absolutely not my intention to trivialize the Eucharist or to use it for other messages of any kind”, adds Don Bernasconi.

After the episode went viral on social media, the Crotone prosecutor opened an investigation file for “offending a religious confession”. A religious celebration that would take place in the sea in front of the city beach and the images were disseminated in the media.

The Digos of Crotone is investigating. The facts have a parish priest of Milan, Don Mattia Bernasconi of the parish of S. Luigi Gonzaga, officiate the mass in the stretch of water in the locality of Alfieri. In this area the youth of the pastoral care that day concluded a volunteer camp with Libera, who manages land confiscated from the local gangs.

Given the high temperature and the lack of shaded areas, the priest and the boys decided to celebrate the rite in the cool waters of the Ionian. An inflatable mattress served as an altar and the Holy Mass, with some operational difficulties, was still officiated regularly in all its parts.