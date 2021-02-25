By Gérard Le Puill

Yesterday we spoke of the shortcomings and weaknesses of the documentary “Nous paysans” broadcast on February 23 on France 2. It illustrated the weakness of forward thinking, in France as well as at the level of the European Union, whereas it is becoming urgent to have an agricultural policy based on food sovereignty and curbing global warming. In France, the national structure “Agricultures et Territoires”, which coordinates the activity of the Departmental Chambers of Agriculture, wants to make its contribution. It has just produced a briefing note, the content of which is summarized as follows: “A quest for food sovereignty: opportunities and obstacles”. Covid-19 in support, the note pleads for more food sovereignty starting from the following observation: “The shortage of masks and drugs at the start of the first confinement in 2020, was the starting point of an awareness the country’s dependence on foreign suppliers, which was followed by a second, more focused on food. From this resulted in certain economic actors as at the level of the State, the project of defining a policy whose finality would be to recover food autonomy, a project dominated by the idea of ​​sovereignty ”.

Referring to “the search for greater proximity between producers and consumers”, the note is based on an initial awareness that leads to say that “rather than buying fresh products in supermarkets, running the risk that they are imported, the consumer has favored the path of local origin and traceability (fruits and vegetables, meat and dairy products being in the front line). Better still, this diagnosis only confirmed the rise in French dependence on foreign suppliers, in particular in the field of vegetable proteins. France and Europe in fact import a lot of soybeans in the form of cake, intended for livestock feed ”.

When the price of soybeans increases by 40% in six months

It is this policy of massive imports that we regularly denounce here. When the price of a tonne of imported soybean meal delivered to the port of Lorient drops from € 320 in August 2020 to € 465 in February 2021, it becomes obvious that it becomes dangerous to depend on imports of vegetable proteins to feed the livestock. Based on the figures provided by INSEE, the note from the Chambers of Agriculture recalls that in France “imports represented on average 11% of agricultural resources over the period 1970-1995, they are now around more than by 15%. The processing industries, for their part, are still importing more intermediate products that go into the composition of the finished product, since the share has increased from 11% in 1985 to 20% in 2018 ”. The note quite rightly notes that this is a consequence of the Marrakech Agreements in December 1994, leading to the creation of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and bringing agricultural and food production into free trade. globalized to the detriment of peoples’ food sovereignty (1).

The disastrous carbon footprint of the Netherlands

This note also confirms the disastrous carbon footprint of European agricultural policy when it makes the following observation: “Far ahead of France, the Netherlands is the Member State which depends the most on soybean imports from the United States and Brazil. to feed their pig and poultry farms ”. It should be added that this is also true for dairy production, which makes the Netherlands the biggest exporter of dairy products in Europe despite its small agricultural area. The note publishes a graph that illustrates this dependence with 35% import of intermediate consumption by agriculture in the Netherlands in 2014, against 21% for Germany, 16% for Poland and 15% for France. Thus, “the Netherlands imported nearly 6.6 million tonnes of soybeans in 2019, including more than 4 million tonnes in the form of seeds and 2.6 million cakes (…) Similar patterns of imports and re-exports also exist in other sectors of the Netherlands, such as horticulture where the country derives an important financial windfall from the flower export trade ”.

Let us add that the competitiveness of the flowers sold in Europe by the Netherlands has long come from the cheap gas drawn from the basement of this country to heat greenhouses and from the low cost of labor in Africa following a policy. relocation to produce flowers shipped by air to Europe. All this put together, shows how the most disastrous carbon footprint of agricultural production in Europe is that of the Netherlands.

France must produce more vegetable proteins

But, in this area, France’s record is far from satisfactory. The note from the Chambers of Agriculture recalls that concerning “fruits and vegetables, the emphasis must be placed on fruits insofar as the trade deficit appears higher than in vegetables, the rate of dependence on imports being particularly high with a level of almost 50% ”. This note also confirms that France imports between 3.5 and 5 million tonnes of soya each year to feed cattle. However, we know that France could meet its needs by cultivating more vegetable proteins on its soil. But for that to happen, European aid would need to be geared more towards promoting the cultivation of soybeans, protein peas, field beans and alfalfa. But the note also tells us, “in the current state of affairs, it is by no means proven that all the Member States share the same concern in matters of food sovereignty and autonomy in plant proteins and fruits and vegetables (… ) These divisions were also tangible during the negotiations on bilateral Free Trade Agreements, the Netherlands, like Spain, having ardently supported the commercial partnership project with the four nations making up Mercosur ”.

And it is said today that President Macron is maneuvering behind the scenes to accept this agreement signed in June 2019 between the European Commission and the Mercosur countries without France submitting it to Parliament for approval. The head of state had however declared in August 2019 that France “would not sign it as it is”. Accepting this agreement in the hope of selling a few planes, or even a few weapons to the Mercosur countries, would amount to letting go of the prey for the shadows, increasing our dependence on Brazilian soybeans, and promoting the acceleration of global warming via deforestation in Amazonia.