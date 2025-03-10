The Spanish expression “Put a spicy in Flanders”which refers to important achievements in very difficult circumstances, has its origin in this part of the current Belgium and in the times when the Spanish kings suffered to impose their authority in this part of Europe, having to send the famous thirds of infantry, equipped among other things with their long “spicy”, up to such distant lands through the “Spanish path.”

This weekend Flandes lived another war, although in this case it did not go from extra -sports beggar, during the dispute of the Derbi from the town of Brugesstarring The Witch Circle and the Bruges Club. The visitors took the duel by 1-3, and the subsequent celebration ended in Trifulca.

The trigger was a flag. One of the Brujas club players wanted to celebrate the victory nailing an teaching with the colors of his club in the central circle of the File of the Jan Breydel stadium, as if a spicy stuck in conquered territory it was.

It was the Swiss ARDON JASHARI The one who starred in this provocative gesture after having approached the area where the fans of their team were to collect the flag.









The daring of the visiting footballer was pulled by his fans, but immediately generated the rejection of the premises. As soon as the jashari flag the goalkeeper of the Circle Witches Maxime Delanghe, very upset by the gesture of his rival, hit him a kick to the little mast of the teaching.

A reaction that began a tanganian spectacular among the players of both teams, putting a ugly brooch to an exciting derby That the Bruges club, one of teams that are playing the round of 16 of the Champions League, took with goals from Vanaken and Ferran Jutglà, who scored a double.

The pique between Atlético and Real Madrid

Jashari’s gesture in Bruges reminded a similar one that was lived in Madrid in the 2012-13 season. Then Atlético conquered the Copa del Rey after defeating 1-2 in the extension of the final to Real Madrid in its stadium, Santiago Bernabéu. After the clash Koke placed the rojiblanco club flag on the grass of the Madrid Coliseum. “It was a historical moment for all athletics and for me, I wanted to leave my mark as a canterano and as Atlético and I was one more fan,” the Vallecano recalls when asked about that day.

However, the affront to Real Madrid had a response a few years later, in 2017, when meringues and mattresses played the pass to the Champions League final in Cardiff. After certifying his classification in the second leg, played at Vicente Calderón, thanks to that magical dribble of Karim Benzema next to the background, Nacho responded to Koke’s gestureplacing a Real Madrid flag on the lawn of the then rojiblanca house.

Fortunately neither the gesture of one nor the other went beyond what is a strong but healthy rivalry.