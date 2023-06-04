In the commitment to continuity that Alejandro Gómez has in mind for UCAM, there are different teams at this early stage of a summer that is still in its infancy. But in very few Artem Pustovyi fits. The 2.19-meter Ukrainian center is one of the players with the greatest experience and ability in the university team, but he does not have everything with him to extend his career in Murcia. There are two main reasons. The first, the economic aspirations with which he enters the market. And, the second, the sporting distrust that has generated a season full of ups and downs.

Now, why is the economic one a stumbling block if you have already played at UCAM and your season does not revalue you? Mainly, because the circumstances that allowed his arrival in Murcia were unusual. And it is that, when UCAM signed Artem Pustovyi last summer, it did so after Gran Canaria decided to get rid of him with one year left on his contract.

At that time, Pustovyi is receiving a salary well above half a million euros. However, between the economic compensation that he receives (between 50,000 and 100,000 euros), the salary to be received at UCAM and the acceptance that he has to download the cache, he welcomes the Murcian offer.

Earned a certain reputation as a springboard club, UCAM could be a good team for Pustovyi to rediscover his best level, one that he had not experienced for a long time after three seasons as a substitute in Barcelona and a gray one in Gran Canaria. In addition, he would make an inside partner with Radovic.

But in Murcia he has not found his best basketball either, except on a few occasions. In his service sheet, he scored 7.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in less than twenty minutes per game, highly conditioned by his ease of getting into foul trouble. He was always Sito’s main center, but just the only period of regularity for him has been the end of the season.