The Russian band Pussy Riot has taken advantage of Christmas Eve to release a new song, Mama Don’t Watch TV (Мама, no смотRI телевизор), ten months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On the subject, the group protests against the war, against the commercial support of the West to its native country, since it maintains the purchase of gas and oil, and they ask that President Vladimir Putin be tried by an international court.

In a statement, Maria Alyokhina, Olga Borisova, Diana Burkot and Taso Pletner, the members of Pussy Riot who appear in the video, describe the Putin government as a “terrorist regime”, and its officials, generals and spokesmen as “war criminals”. ”. In that text they explain that since the beginning of the conflict on February 24, military censorship has triumphed in Russia, prohibiting calling war war and publishing material about the invasion that has not been previously reviewed by the Kremlin. “To hell, we will tell the truth! This is the music of our anger, outrage, and disagreement, a desperate and reproachful cry against Putin’s bloodthirsty puppets, led by a cannibalistic monster,” they write.

The chorus is based on the phrase of an imprisoned Russian soldier who told his mother: “Mom, there are no Nazis here, don’t watch TV.” After recalling how any dissident or opponent has been eliminated by sending them to prison or poisoning them, Pussy Riot calls for the embargo of Russia’s profits from the sale of gas and oil, prohibit the sale of arms and ammunition to that country, seize bank accounts and the properties in the West of Russian officials and oligarchs and increase the sanctions against them, and that an international court try Putin and his acolytes, “everyone who is responsible for the Ukrainian genocide.” They ask their compatriots not to participate in the war or listen to their propaganda. “Every action against the war is important,” he concludes.

The three members of the Pussy Riot group on trial in 2013: from left, Maria Alyokhina, Yekaterina Samutsevich and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova. AFP

One of the participants in the video, Maria Alyokhina, better known as Masha, She is the leader of Pussy Riot. Last May, she told EL PAÍS from Iceland: “They arrested me three days after the war with Ukraine began. I was in a labor camp again. When they released me, my friends had either left Russia or were in jail. Here everything is always so complicated and stupid. They have taken my passport. I am here thanks to the solidarity of other artists who have helped me escape from Russia. The Pussy Riot exist because of that solidarity, with which we will build something stronger than weapons”. From Moscow Alyokhina escaped disguised as a food delivery girl. In August 2012, the Pussy Riot stormed the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in the Russian capital wearing colored ski masks to ask the Mother of God to rid the world of Putin. Following that 2012 performance, she was sentenced to two years in prison for hooliganism, her longest term, and released in December 2013. Alyokhina called her time in prison a gulag in which he did forced labor “for 12 hours a day.” She would later be arrested numerous times for her activism.

In that interview, he defined Putin like this: “Putin does not scare me. He is nobody. He’s just a guy who has held the presidency in Russia and built a totalitarian state by pretending to be a new Stalin fighting the Nazis. He is not dangerous. The things he has are dangerous. Atomic bombs, missiles. But he is nobody. He has done nothing but ruin the country. In 22 years, he hasn’t built anything. And the rest of the world knows it. And if you spend enough time in Russia and see how it works from the inside, you realize that there is nothing more stupid. That’s why you’re not afraid of him. No one is scared anymore, it’s ridiculous.” What was scary is what happens in Ukraine, and that’s why the band got together outside their country and started a tour. And in August they released a new album, Matriarchy Now.

