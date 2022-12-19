Qatar Security Detains Pussy Riot Members for Trying to Protest at Worlds

The Qatari security service has detained members of the punk band Pussy Riot, who planned to stage a rally at the 2022 World Cup final match between Argentina and France, reports Reuters.

Among the detainees is Pyotr Verzilov (entered in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation), Veronika Nikulshina (entered in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation) and another activist with Ukrainian citizenship, whose name has not been released. They planned to run onto the football field to draw attention to the fighting in Ukraine, the conclusion of Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK founded by him is included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia) and women’s rights issues in Iran, where protests have continued since September.

Cinema for Peace said in a statement that Qatari security forces stopped the activists before they could enter the field. Jaka Bizil, the founder of the organization’s fund, told the agency that Verzilov confirmed this information. “When I corresponded with Piotr, he was already in police custody,” Beazil said.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put the Pussy Riot members Anna Kuzminykh, Maria Alekhina and Lyudmila (Lyusya) Stein on the wanted list.