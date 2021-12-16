Police in Moscow detained a member of the Pussy Riot group Maria Alekhina. This was announced by her lawyer Daniil Berman, reports RIA News…

As Berman said, at the moment Alekhina is being taken to the police department in the Tverskoy district. The agency notes that there are still no comments from law enforcement agencies on this matter.

In September, Maria Alekhina was sentenced to one year of imprisonment. The Investigative Committee accused her and nine other oppositionists of inciting violations of sanitary and epidemiological standards by calling for participation in unsanctioned protests on 23 January. According to the investigation, due to the publications of the Pussy Riot participants on the Internet, people who were required to be in quarantine due to coronavirus infection came to the rally in Moscow.