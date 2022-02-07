Maria Alyokhina (right), along with her colleagues from Pussy Riot for protesting against the Putin regime. / EPS

The Russian Police arrested Maria Aliókhina, one of the members of Pussy Riot -the punk group best known for its activism against Russian President Vladimir Putin-, who was already sentenced to probation in September 2021 in Moscow. It is the second time that she has been arrested since that ruling by a Mocú court, which sentenced her to a year of restricted liberty for breaking the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus by calling an unauthorized demonstration in support of imprisoned opponent Alexéi Navalni.

At the moment the causes of the arrest, released by his lawyer Daniil Berman, are unknown, reports the Russian agency Interfax. However, that sentence prohibits Alyokhina from leaving the house between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. the next day, as well as moving outside Moscow, or participating in major events. She in turn must communicate the status of her situation twice a month.

That sentence of the so-called ‘Sanitary case’, indicated that Aliójina, as well as another series of accused, promoted an unauthorized mass concentration during which “mass infections” of coronavirus occurred. Alyokhina was already sentenced in 2012 to two years in prison for vandalism after starring, along with other members of Pussy Riot, in the so-called ‘punk prayer’ at the Orthodox Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, a protest show in which they bawled ‘ Mother of God, throw out Putin.’

Half a year later, Alyokhina and her partner Nadezhda Tolokonnikova were granted amnesty by the Russian government three months before their full sentence was completed.