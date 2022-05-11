Maria Alyokhina, leader of Pussy Riot, has managed to flee Russia and reach Lithuania dressed as a delivery girl. She had been on the Kremlin’s wanted list since April. The member of the punk group known for her activism against Putin had been sentenced for not complying with the restrictions established against the coronavirus to participate in a protest that called for the release of the opponent Alexei Nayalny and for violating his house arrest. Now, ‘The New York Times’ tells her escape story as if it were a novel.

The young woman disguised herself as a delivery girl to avoid the Moscow police who were watching the house of a friend where she was staying. She left her mobile phone there to avoid being tracked and a friend of hers took her to the border with Belarus. A week after her departure he managed to reach Lithuania. A trip that she made accompanied by her girlfriend, Lucy, also a member of the group.

“I think that Russia no longer has the right to exist,” the activist told the 0New York Times. In addition, she has valued the situation of her country: «From the outside it looks like a great demon, but it is very disorganized if you look at it from the inside. The right hand does not know what the left is doing.

“I was glad I got it because it was a great and unpredictable ‘goodbye kiss’ for the Russian authorities,” he said of his escape, although he still does not fully understand what I have done, he reflected. In any case, he thinks that he will return to Russia, although he still does not know when or how.