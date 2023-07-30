‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ was released in theaters over 6 months ago and fans can’t wait to see the heartwarming story of Puppy, the character from the hit movie. dreamworks who won the hearts of all. Now, the film that featured the friend of Shrek will hit the platforms streaming. Therefore, here we tell you from when it will be available and where to see ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ on-line.

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ will hit streaming in August 2023. Photo: Universal Pictures

When can you see ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ on STREAMING?

The movie ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ will premiere on streaming August 4, 2023 and will be available both for Peru and the rest of Latin America.

Where to SEE ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ ONLINE?

It will not be Netflix or Disney Plus who will have in their catalog ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’but HBO Max. The streaming platform announced on its social networks that they will be the first to have the film from dreamworks.

What is the movie ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ about?

Puss in Boots returns, embarking on an epic journey into the Black Forest to search for the mythical Wishing Star and restore their lost lives. However, with only one life left, Gato will have to be humble and ask for help from his ex-partner and nemesis: Kitty Softpaws.

In their search, Gato and Kitty will have the help of Perrito. Together, the trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks and the Three Bears crime family, ‘Big’ Jack Horner and the terrifying bounty hunter, the Big Bad Wolf.

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ official trailer

