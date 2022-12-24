Entertainment artists such as Wendy Sulca, Eduardo Rabanal, Alessia Lambruschini, Samahara LobatonGianella Marquina, Melissa Lobatón and Kukuli Morante, took a break from their artistic work and enjoyed Puss in Boots: The Last Desire during the inauguration of the Junior theater at Cinépolis Larcomar.

The popular figures of our medium arrived accompanied by their little ones and prior to the movie they played and took photos with the famous character from the movie with a nomination for Golden Globe for Best Animation.

The Junior room has been created under the concept of maximizing fun, it includes, in addition to the big screen, a slide, a play area and seats that break with the classic scheme.

The Klug sisters enjoyed family

Another of the figures attending the inaugurated Junior room was Samahara Lobatondaughter of Melissa Klüg. She arrived with her two-year-old daughter, Xianna, who played with Gato and was thrilled with the second installment of the fluffy feline. “It seems to me a good option for entertainment and not only for children but also for parents. The room has everything that children expect: image, sound and many games, I am sure that everyone will leave more than happy, ”she said next to Melissa Klug’s granddaughter.

Wendy Sulca, interpreter, actress and businesswoman. .

Kukuli Morante and his cocky, Kamil.