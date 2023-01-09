Puss in boots won the hearts of fans since his first appearance in “Shrek 2” thanks to his courage and charisma. His popularity has only increased since then, getting a series and two movies of his own. The last one was nothing less than “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”.

The story, starring Antonio Banderas, has been a success after its arrival in theaters. Also, fans are asking for DreamWorks to make the fifth installment of “Shrek 5″ after watching the end of the movie.

What happened at the end of “Puss in Boots 2”?

As we saw, Puss in Boots discovered that he had already consumed eight of his nine lives, so he set out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish.

However, it will not be easy because death in person is hunting him. After an intense battle, he wins over her by showing her that he now values ​​his life and that he is willing to fight for it.

As for the wish, he rejects it because he already had what he wanted: a new pack, made up of Kitty and an abandoned puppy.

In the last minutes, the ‘friendship team’ can be seen sailing together. The protagonist says that they are looking for new adventures and also for old friends, referring to Shrek, Fiona and Donkey, who live in the kingdom of Far Far Away.

“Puss in Boots 2” conquered the critics

On Rotten Tomatoes, the new DreamWorks film surprised with an approval rating of 96% from critics and 93% from fans. In this way, he left behind the 77% achieved by the second part of “Avatar”.