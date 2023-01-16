The premiere of “Puss in Boots 2” Not only did it leave “Shrek” fans hoping to see a fifth installment of the saga, but it also rekindled the faith of thousands in animation as a vehicle for dramatic stories. In the case of this sequel to the pussycat played by Antonio Banderas, viewers have been moved by his characters and his scenes full of emotional messages.

If you have not yet seen the film in theaters or want to play it on your TV, then we will tell you more details.

“Puss in Boots 2” hit theaters in late 2022. Photo: DreamWorks

What is “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” about?

The fearless Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for danger and disregard for safety have taken their toll, as he has used up eight of his nine lives.

Recovering those lives will embark him on an epic journey to the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star, with which he hopes to return to his old ways. But, when he only has one life left, the protagonist will have to ask for help from his old partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws.

In their search, they both run into Perro, a cantankerous, talkative and relentlessly cheerful dog. However, they will have to overcome powerful enemies along the way: Goldilocks, the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner and the terrifying bounty hunter Big Bad Wolf.

Where to see “Puss in Boots 2”?

For now, “Puss in Boots 2” It is available in various theaters in the country, which is why its arrival on any streaming platform has not yet been made official. However, there are a couple of details that we must consider, which shed light on the fate of the film and its distribution online.

Because Dreamworks is a studio associated with Universal Pictures, it is known that this animated film will reach Peacock after an exhibition period in theaters of about 45 days, on average. However, the service only works in the United States.

In the case of Latin America, The person in charge of hosting the feature film in its catalog would be Netflix, since all the films and productions derived from the mother franchise “Shrek” are available on the platform.

In addition to the classic CGI, “Puss in Boots 2” presents us with anime-style sequences. Photo: YouTube capture

When will “Puss in Boots 2” come to Netflix?

For now, it is not clear when “Puss in Boots 2” will arrive on Netflix, although it is expected that its streaming launch will take place in the middle of this 2023.