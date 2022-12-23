“Avatar: The Way of Water” went on to break box office records and make film history. However, I did not expect to have competition, let alone coming from a children’s movie like “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”, starring Antonio Banderas.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the new DreamWorks film surprised with 95% approval from critics, leaving behind the 78% achieved by the second part of “Avatar”.

What did the critics say about the film?

Variety: “A magnificent independent film (…). It’s as much fun as you’d expect from the resourceful team at DreamWorks Animation.”

The Hollywood Reporter: “The format is great, but what really makes the film work is Banderas’s silky voice, which sinks deep into the role and conveys all the exaggerated feline softness of the character.”

The Wrap: ”It is an attractive, colorful and sometimes visually innovative animated film. There are gags about the fairy tales that will have you from a giggle to a big laugh.”

The New York Times: “It has funny jokes and an old-fashioned drive to strike a chord.”

“Puss in Boots” 2 is now available in theaters. Photo: DreamWorks

What is “Puss in Boots 2” about?

Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: it has consumed eight of his nine lives, so he sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore all nine of his lives.

Where to watch it via streaming?

The sequel “The last wish” has just arrived in theaters, so it does not yet have a streaming release date. Fans anticipate that it will reach Netflix, since the Shrek and Puss in Boots movies are on this platform.