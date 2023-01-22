“The cat with boots” not only did it revive the “Shrek” saga, but it rekindled the hopes of thousands around animation as a vehicle to tell powerful stories and real experiences. It was thus that the DreamWorks film, with Antonio Banderas in the starring role, gained the attention of fans and the press with a harsh scene in which a portrait of what it feels like to suffer a panic attack is presented.

The end of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” connects with “Shrek” and fans ask for a sequel to the green ogre. Photo: composition LR/DreamWorks

Puss in Boots suffers a panic attack in “The Last Wish”

During the climax of “Last Wish”the Puss in Boots he drops into a tree and begins to experience various symptoms that spell out what a panic attack feels like. Her heartbeat accelerates, while her breathing increases in time with her heart rate.

In that context, Puppy, whose dream is to become a therapy dog, rests his head on his feline friend’s stomach to try to calm him down. Immediately afterwards, the protagonist’s vital signs stabilize and he returns to normal.

This brief scene has served as the perfect moment to make visible this harsh reality.

“That was one of our big goals: to take our audience on a journey that expresses the full range of emotions in life,” Joel Crawford, director of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” told CNN.

What is “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” about?

The brave Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for danger and disregard for safety have taken their toll: he has wasted eight of his nine lives.

Recovering those lives will embark him on an epic journey to the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star, with which he hopes to return to his old ways. But, when he only has one life left, the protagonist will have to ask for help from his old partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws.

In their search, they both run into Perrito, a cantankerous, talkative and relentlessly cheerful dog. However, they will have to overcome powerful enemies along the way: Goldilocks, the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner and the terrifying bounty hunter Big Bad Wolf.