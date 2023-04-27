Puskas has a Colombian candidate: this acrobatics by Dairon Asprilla has been nominated

The Colombian Dairon Asprilla He was the absolute star of the MLS game last day, scoring a great overhead kick to open the comeback for the Portland Timbers against the leaders Seattle Sounders (4-1).

The magnificent acrobatic play by Asprilla, a former Atlético Nacional player, opened a tremendous comeback for the Timbers, who scored four goals in 18 minutes to topple the Sounders, who had gone ahead on the hour mark thanks to Peruvian Raúl Ruidíaz.

Al Puskas

Well, the goal of the Colombian was so beautiful that his acrobatics already entered among those classified at the Pushkas of 2023.



This was reported by Fifa this Wednesday, with a video of the great goal. He also published other annotations that have been selected.

