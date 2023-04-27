Puskas has a Colombian candidate: this acrobatics by Dairon Asprilla has been nominated

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Dairon Asprilla.
Dairon Asprilla.
FIFA has announced the first nominees for 2023.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian Dairon Asprilla He was the absolute star of the MLS game last day, scoring a great overhead kick to open the comeback for the Portland Timbers against the leaders Seattle Sounders (4-1).
(It may interest you: Those from the south: contracts for $2 billion unite them with the Medellín Mayor’s Office)
The magnificent acrobatic play by Asprilla, a former Atlético Nacional player, opened a tremendous comeback for the Timbers, who scored four goals in 18 minutes to topple the Sounders, who had gone ahead on the hour mark thanks to Peruvian Raúl Ruidíaz.
Al Puskas
Well, the goal of the Colombian was so beautiful that his acrobatics already entered among those classified at the Pushkas of 2023.
This was reported by Fifa this Wednesday, with a video of the great goal. He also published other annotations that have been selected.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Puskas #Colombian #candidate #acrobatics #Dairon #Asprilla #nominated
Leave a Reply