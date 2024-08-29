Puskas Akademia Fiorentina streaming and live tv: where to watch the return of the Conference League playoff. Sky Sport, Tv8

Tonight, August 29, 2024, at 9:00 pm, Puskas Academia and Fiorentina play a do-or-die match at the “Pancho Arena” in Felcsut, valid for the return leg of the UEFA Conference League playoffs. We start again from the 3-3 of the first leg, matured at the “Stadio Artemio Franchi” in Florence. A place in the group of the next Conference League is up for grabs. But where to watch Puskas Akademia Fiorentina live on TV and streaming? Sky? Dazn? Rai? Tv8? Here is all the information.

On TV

You can follow the return play off Puskas Academia Fiorentina live on TV this evening, August 29, 2024, at 9 pm on Sky Sport Calcio (202), Sky Sport (251) and free-to-air on Tv8, on button 8 of digital terrestrial. There is no live broadcast on Dazn or other channels.

Puskas Akademia Fiorentina live streaming

If you are not at home you can follow the match live streaming on Sky Go, reserved for Sky subscribers, on the Now platform, or for free on the Tv8 website.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Puskas Akademia Fiorentina on TV and streaming, but what are the probable lineups for the match? Here they are.

PUSKAS ACADEMY (4-3-2-1): Pecsi, Maceiras, Golla, Stronati, Ormonde-Ottewill; Favorov, Nissila, Plsek; Soisalo, Nagy; Colley. All. Hornyak. Available: Markek, Komaromi, Levi, Tyshchuk, Puljic, Bevardi, Markgraf, Vekony, Szolnoki.

FLORENTINE (3-4-2-1): De Gea; M. Quarta, Pongracic, Ranieri; Kayode, Mandragora, Amrabat, Biraghi; Kouame, Sottil; Kean. Coach Palladino, Subs: Terracciano, Martinelli, Comuzzo, Dodo, Barak, Richardson, Bianco, Beltran, Brekalo, Colpani.