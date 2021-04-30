Federation Council member Alexei Pushkov was surprised by the reaction of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the neo-Nazi march in the center of Kiev in honor of the anniversary of the creation of the SS Galicia division. The politician wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“It is unclear how one can worship Bandera and Shukhevych, rehabilitate criminals from UNA-UNSO (” Ukrainian National Assembly – Ukrainian People’s Self-Defense “, banned in the Russian Federation – approx. “Lenta.ru”) – and at the same time condemn the march in honor of the SS “Galicia” division. These are phenomena of the same kind, ”the senator noted.

Pushkov spoke about Zelensky’s unscrupulousness and stressed that the president is trying to please the Ukrainian audience and foreign countries. “In fact, this is a circus <...> One flickering in an attempt to please everyone, ”the politician wrote.

On April 28, a march was held in Kiev in honor of the anniversary of the creation of the SS Galicia division. Radicals – only about 100 people – walked from Arsenalnaya Street to Independence Square. The organizers of the action were several organizations that called on their supporters to come in embroidered shirts.

The SS Galicia Division was created from Ukrainian nationalist volunteers in 1943. The unit was mainly involved in punitive operations and the fight against partisans. In the summer of 1944, the division tried to hold back the offensive of the Red Army in the area of ​​the city of Brody and was completely defeated by units of the 1st Ukrainian Front.

Zelensky’s office commented on the march and stressed that they categorically condemn any “manifestations of propaganda of totalitarian regimes, in particular the National Socialist”, as well as attempts to “reconsider the truth” about the Second World War.