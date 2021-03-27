Senator Alexei Pushkov in his Telegram channel on Sunday, March 28, commented on China’s decision to impose retaliatory sanctions against the United States.

According to him, the United States, in fact, has not yet experienced counter-sanctions from other countries, but “it is inevitable to face it.” According to the politician, China is capable of serious retaliatory measures.

“But they will only act when they touch upon major projects and the interests of American business. Another possible measure is a boycott of Biden’s diplomatic initiatives, ”Pushkov wrote.

The senator stressed that the United States should not assume that it will determine the world agenda.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry, in response to unilateral sanctions by the United States and Canada, imposed on March 22 against individual Chinese officials and organizations for human rights violations in Xinjiang, imposed retaliatory measures against several individuals and organizations of these countries.

The sanctions affected the head of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Gail Manchin, the vice-chairman of the organization Tony Perkins, Canadian MP Michael Chong, as well as the committee on justice and human rights (standing committee of the Canadian House of Commons).

It is noted that persons who have come under the sanctions are prohibited from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and Chinese citizens and organizations cannot do business with persons and companies who have come under the sanctions. In addition, the department stressed that the previously imposed sanctions against US citizens and companies remain in force.