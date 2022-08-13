Senator Aleksey Pushkov warned Europe about a “second Chernobyl” due to the European position on the shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which he wrote on Friday, August 12, in his Telegram channel.

“The United States is far away, they don’t give a damn, but Europe’s attitude to the Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is completely bewildering. Isn’t it scary to get a second Chernobyl?” – the publication says.

On August 11, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said that there is currently no immediate threat to security at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. At the same time, Grossi drew attention to the fact that the shelling of the power plant in recent days has sharply worsened the security situation around the facility, and therefore the IAEA calls for an “immediate” end to hostilities around the Zaporizhzhya NPP and to allow IAEA employees to visit the power plant as soon as possible.

Earlier, on August 11, armed formations of Ukraine again fired at the ZNPP, as a result of which the thermal power plant and the equipment of the cooling system pools were partially damaged.

On the same day, the authorities of the region reported that three Ukrainian shells hit the area where radioactive isotopes were located at the ZNPP. One of them, as a result of an attack by Ukrainian artillery, fell 10 meters from the nuclear waste storage facility at the ZNPP. As specified, the radioactive background remains normal, no air pollution is recorded.

On August 10, the head of the military-civilian administration of Energodar, Alexander Volga, said that damage to the infrastructure of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant during shelling by Ukrainian militants could lead to colossal radioactive contamination.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, in turn, said during a meeting of the UN Security Council that the Russian military is protecting the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, day after day repelling attacks by Ukrainian militants on the facility. In his opinion, the withdrawal of the Russian armed forces could turn into a disaster as a result of Kyiv using the station for monstrous provocations.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision was made against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of civilians to the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the relevant decrees.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.