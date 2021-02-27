Alexei Pushkov, Chairman of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy, warned US President Joseph Biden against repeating the mistakes with regard to Russia by his predecessor Barack Obama.

According to the parliamentarian, one can notice the extraordinary activity of “democrats who have stagnated in the political stall.”

“They are in a hurry, so to speak, to please the world, but in fact – the Russophobic public, as their guru Obama did, who made a mistake in everything and failed in everything he could in foreign policy. Biden should have learned from this, but he doesn’t want to. In vain, “Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Pushkov gave advice to Biden after his conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. According to the senator, the new US president should show great restraint.

Pushkov also said that Russia should not respond to every attack from abroad and “postulate the superiority of the West.”