French President Emmanuel Macron may be aware of a conspiracy that will prevent former US President Donald Trump from winning the country's presidential election in 2024. Senator Alexey Pushkov made this assumption in his Telegram channel.

“While Trump is leading in all the polls, [президент США Джо] Biden is very bad physically, and even the “swing” states are leaning in favor of Trump, Macron reports: Trump should not be president. “Is this just another empty phrase or has Macron been informed of the conspiracy?” the senator wrote in a post on March 16.

In his publication, Pushkov comments on Macron’s interview with France 2 on March 14, where the French leader said that his country does not want to take the lead in the conflict in Ukraine, and also said that Trump will not be able to win the US presidential election in 2024 .

Pushkov notes that Macron said that he was “informed” that Trump will not become president again, which means the French leader knows about this “from the most reliable sources.” From this, the senator concludes that the outcome of the US elections was decided in advance, long before the start of the voting itself.

Earlier, on March 16, Trump, at a rally in the US state of Ohio, expressed confidence that he would win the US presidential election in 2024, and his re-election would be the easiest and surest way to correct the mistakes of the current US President and candidate in the upcoming elections, Joe Biden. In addition, Trump believes that the country will face a “bloodbath” if he loses this election.

The Hill newspaper wrote on March 12 that Biden won the Georgia primary, which allowed him to gain enough delegates to win a second term as a Democratic candidate: he needed 1,968 delegates, and Biden already has 1,970.

Trump, in turn, on March 6, as part of Super Tuesday (the day when a large number of states held primary presidential elections simultaneously), won the primary elections in 14 of 15 states, becoming the main candidate of the Republican Party. Biden lost that day in American Samoa to businessman Jason Palmer, a “previously unknown” candidate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with journalist Dmitry Kiselev on March 13, assured that the Russian Federation does not interfere in the presidential elections in the United States, and is also ready to work with any American head of state who will be elected by its people.

The next, 60th presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Party congresses should be held in August-September, at which one candidate from each party will be officially approved. The final stage will be the November vote.